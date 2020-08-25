Philip J. Clements, MD, MPH, MACR, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip J. Clements, MD, MPH, MACR, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Doctor in the field of Rheumatology and acknowledgment of his outstanding work with the UCLA Department of Medicine.

For nearly 50 years, he has garnered a well-deserved reputation for his vast repertoire of expertise and professional experience. He is devoted to educating future medical professionals as a Professor of Medicine for the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He has also demonstrated outstanding contributions to the field of medicine. As a Rheumatologist, he is a key opinion leader in Scleroderma and Raynaud's disease and has conducted many clinical trials. As a seasoned and distinguished educator and rheumatologist, Dr. Clements has led an impressive career for clinical research and NIH trials in those areas for 40 years. He was a co-founder of the Scleroderma Clinical Trials Consortium (SCTC), an organization dedicated to improving the design, conduct, and analysis of clinical trials in scleroderma.

Among his professional experiences, he includes Philip and Jane Williams Fellowship in Scleroderma; Acting Chief, Division of Rheumatology for Wadsworth VA Medical Center: Assistant, Associate and finally Professor of Medicine for the Division of Rheumatology Department of Medicine for the David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA; and Attending Staff, Division of Rheumatology, UCLA-Olive View Medical Center.

As an academic scholar, Dr. Clements excelled throughout his training. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University in 1961 and his Medical degree (MD) from the Indiana University School of Medicine in 1965. Soon thereafter, he went on to complete a rotating internship at UCSD Medical Center in 1966. He then spent 2 and a half years in the US Navy as a Flight surgeon, after which he completed an internal medicine residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 1971 and a rheumatology fellowship at the UCLA School of Medicine in 1974. He also earned his Masters of Public Health degree from UCLA School of Public Health in 1998. To further his professional development, Dr. Clements became board-certified in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology by the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1972 and 1974. He was awarded a Master of the American College of Rheumatology in 2006, Dr. Clements remains up-to-date with the latest innovations and developments in his field.

Renowned as an expert in his field, Dr. Clements is well-respected for sharing his breadth of expertise. He is a highly sought after lecturer and published author, contributing to hundreds of book chapters, articles, and Professional Journals. From 2003 to 2014 he was co-editor of "Scleroderma Care and Research," a quarterly professional journal, published under the auspices of the SCTC. He is co-author of "Cyclophosphamide versus placebo in scleroderma lung disease" published in the New England Journal Of Medicine in 2006 and "Mycophenolate mofetil versus oral cyclophosphamide in scleroderma-related interstitial lung disease (SLS II): a randomised controlled, double-blind, parallel group trial" in Lancet Rheumatology in 2016. These two studies forever changed the management of the Interstitial Lung Disease of Scleroderma.

In light of his professional success, Dr. Clements has received many awards and accolades including the Spirit of Hope Award, Los Angeles Chapter, Scleroderma Foundation in 2002, and Doctor of the Year by the National Office, Scleroderma Foundation in 2004. In 2005 he was the recipient of the James R. Klinenberg Research Award. He was selected as Top Professor of the Year in Medicine by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) in 2018. Aside from his accolades, Dr. Clements is proud to have served on medical advisory boards and committees that have led him to be at the forefront of his specialty.

Dr. Clements dedicates this recognition to Dr. Harold E. Paulus and Dr. Daniel E Furst both of whom were mentors and colleagues in his career in scleroderma. He would also like to recognize his beautiful family — his wife of 35 years, Ellie, and his children, Philip Jr, Annette, and David.

