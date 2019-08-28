Philip James' Penrose Hill Announces 1,000th Wine Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penrose Hill, the customer-centric winery launched in 2016 by Philip James announced today that its portfolio of wines has won over 1,000 total awards. In less than four years, Penrose Hill wines have taken home over 150 90+ Point scores, 175 Gold medals, and 40 Double Gold and Platinum medals at industry competitions.

Recent winners include the 94 Point, "Best of Class" Aculina Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, the 94 Point, Platinum medal Color Wash Pinot Noir, and most recently the Right Now Dry Rosé (the winery's first canned wine), which took home a Gold medal from the inaugural International Canned Wine Competition held in California's Mendocino County in late July. That event drew submissions from winemakers across the globe, including DRINK Ramona, Trinchero Family Estates, and Francis Ford Coppola Winery.

"We created Right Now to prove that great wine can exist in a more sustainable and portable format. We have incredibly high standards for all our wines and are excited that Right Now's quality is being recognized against competitors," said Philip James, founder and CEO of Penrose Hill. "We are always working to create wine that people love, and our winemaking team's attention to the smallest detail really sets our wine apart. I'm proud to see us pass 1,000 awards in under four years and look forward to building on this success in the future."

Penrose Hill is one of the top 100 largest wineries in the United States. The company sells a portfolio of brands, styles, and vintages across the 3 Tier system and through Firstleaf , a direct to consumer wine club. Firstleaf was created by James in 2016 and now has more than 50,000 members.

Below are a number of examples of the over 1,000 awards Penrose Hill has won; the complete list can be found on the Firstleaf website at https://www.firstleaf.club/awards .

Disorderly Conduct 2016 Dark Bold Red California 97 Points, Double Gold Medal, Best of Category – 2018 International Women's Wine Competition

Isolde's Rapture 2016 Red Blend California

Best of Show (Red) - 2018 Denver International Wine Festival

95 Points, Double Gold - 2018 International Women's Wine Festival

Andas 2016 Riserva Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

Platinum, 95 Points - 2017 Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition

Double Gold, 94 Points - 2017 Toast of the Coast Wine Competition

Idlewright 2013 Opulent Red Napa, California

Platinum Award, 94 Points - 2018 Winemaker Challenge

Platinum Award 94 Points - 2018 Monterey International Wine Competition

Ophidian 2018 Pinotage South Africa

95 Points, Double Gold Medal - 2019 International East Meets West Wine Competition

Sunscript 2017 Chardonnay Central Coast, California

94 Points, Platinum Medal - 2019 Winemaker Challenge

About Penrose Hill

Penrose Hill is building the most customer-centric wine company on the market. Their team of winemakers has sourced from top vineyards all over the world to craft a portfolio of over 75 award-winning brands. The wines can be purchased across the country in traditional retail stores as well as directly through their wine club and e-commerce site, Firstleaf.

About Philip James

Philip James is a serial entrepreneur who has spent the past decade in the wine industry developing properties that leverage technology with human insight and world-class winemakers to deliver finely crafted wines at an affordable price point. As CEO and founder of Penrose Hill, Philip oversees one of the 100 largest wine producers in the U.S., selling wines across North America, Europe, and China. Penrose Hill also sells direct to consumer through its wine club, Firstleaf, which has more than 50,000 members. Penrose has backing from investors that include Greycroft Ventures and Loeb Enterprises. Philip has post-graduate degrees from Oxford University and Columbia University.

