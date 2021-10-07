Philip L. Liberatore, CPA Offers Guidance on Navigating Financial Challenges

LA MIRADA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining healthy finances can sometimes prove an insurmountable obstacle not only for individuals but also business organizations. Despite realizing the importance of careful planning, regular monitoring, and prudent debt management, many households and companies face fiscal problems at some point. Without addressing their issues promptly and building a sound strategy for the future, they are bound to repeat past mistakes, starting a vicious circle that may be impossible to break. "In addition to the personal distress and economic damage it has inflicted, the global pandemic has forced people and enterprises around the world to prioritize financial discipline and embrace practices that ensure emergency preparedness and long-term monetary safety," according to Philip L. Liberatore, CPA, a California-based provider of accounting, tax, and financial management services. "In the past couple of years, we have seen clients become more invested in their financial health, seeking advice not only on immediate issues but also on strategies that will ensure their ability to handle any financial challenges in the future."

"The Philip L. Liberatore, CPA team has been utilizing its expertise to the fullest since the global public health crisis began, helping customers deal with temporary fiscal problems while also planning for the long term," says Philip Liberatore, founder and president of the company. "However, we have been doing this for more than 30 years, working tirelessly to educate our clients in all finance-related matters."

Certified public accountants (CPAs) tend to be associated with tax season, but their services are invaluable in addressing a vast array of issues, including personal finances, college or retirement savings, and business matters. Practice has shown that regular consultations with a CPA can help individuals and enterprises maintain good financial health, and the support of these professionals is indispensable in times of crisis. "Identifying the most urgent expenses, creating and abiding by a weekly or monthly budget, paying down debt, negotiating better deals with lenders or insurers, and taking on additional work are common-sense steps we immediately recommend to customers caught in a difficult financial situation," Philip L. Liberatore, CPA notes.

An experienced CPA can also suggest some solutions that go beyond the most obvious ones, such as tapping into liquid savings. Checking, savings, and money market accounts can provide emergency relief without triggering withdrawal or tax penalties. Philip Liberatore says, "Whether personal or corporate, finances require proper planning and management along with discipline and consistency to ensure successful coping with unforeseen fiscal challenges. Each situation is unique and will benefit immensely from a personalized approach, so getting professional advice and support on time is essential for overcoming financial difficulties."

Founded in 1988, Philip L. Liberatore, CPA is an accounting firm that provides financial advisory support and guidance to small businesses, large corporations, and individuals. Dedicated to offering the highest quality of customer service, the company focuses on personalized care to ensure the best outcome for its clients in all tax and accounting matters. Philip L. Liberatore, CPA has built its reputation for excellence and expertise by establishing a framework that embraces principles such as accuracy, timeliness, consistency, integrity, maximized strategies with money saving results, recognition of individual uniqueness, and a down-to-earth approach aligned with the highest professional standards. The company was launched by veteran CPA and entrepreneur Philip Liberatore, who has over 30 years of experience in the fields of accounting and finance.

Philip L. Liberatore, CPA - Financial Advisory Support and Guidance: http://philliberatorenews.com

Philip L. Liberatore: Books, Biography, Blog, Audiobooks, Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Philip-L.-Liberatore/e/B002PXEP60%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share

Philip L. Liberatore, CPA – YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHdnrc3JoZLOdCDSY3UXX-w

Contact Information:

Philip Liberatore

Philip L. Liberatore, CPA

16800 Valley View Ave

La Mirada, CA 90638

562-404-7996

[email protected]

http://liberatorecpa.com

SOURCE Philip L. Liberatore, CPA