Philip Mancuso is promoted to Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage's CFO, Philip Mancuso, will find himself with more responsibilities soon as he prepares to move into the role of Chief Revenue Officer. With the addition of his new duties, Mancuso will continue to cover finance, GSE and Ginnie Mae securitization and delivery, secondary marketing, capital markets, and fulfillment.

"We are extremely excited to provide this internal growth to those leaders we feel can make the organization greater, and Phil has certainly proved his worth to EPM," explained EPM President Eddy Perez, CMB.

As 2019, comes to a close, and 2020 approaching, Mancuso will start his 32nd year in the lending business. Starting as a telemarketer, his accomplished professional run is bursting with notable moments ranging from developing several large-scale lending platforms, to running a multi-billion-dollar mortgage lender. Mancuso has constantly demonstrated a uniquely diverse competence in sales, executive management, and capital markets.

Year after year, Equity Prime Mortgage has continued to increase its volume. Since its inception, in 2008, EPM has had a 43% average growth of closing volume year to year. EPM's momentous business development project, for growth and diversity, has opened new offices in California, Florida, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, and counting.

"Phil has the knowledge and the drive to take EPM to new heights," said EPM's Chief Operating Officer, David Abrahamson.

In fact, throughout Phil's career, his unquestionable ability to drive revenue is the exact reason why EPM has taken steps to categorize his role appropriately. This gives him the platform to build on the significant impact enjoyed from the first six years and positions our Phil and our team for many more to come.

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. The mission of Equity Prime Mortgage is to provide a "unique road map" for clients that will strengthen their Mortgage origination platform while working through our customized, "boutique service offering." The vision of EPM is "Fulfilling the American Dream with a clear vision toward homeownership: Honesty, Integrity, and Accountability throughout the process; one loan at a time."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 47 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans as well as a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, EPM provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow through and customer service.

For more information about EPM, visit us online at Equityprime.com or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

Ben Halsted

contact@equityprime.com

TOLL FREE (877) 255-3554



NMLS #21116

SOURCE Equity Prime Mortgage

Related Links

equityprime.com

