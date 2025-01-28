Philip Riccio Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Panorama Mortgage Group

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Mortgage Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Riccio as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over two decades of experience in the mortgage industry, Mr. Riccio brings a wealth of expertise in capital markets, financial management, and strategic leadership to his new role.

Since joining Panorama Mortgage Group in February 2022 as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Mr. Riccio has been instrumental in overseeing critical functions such as trading, hedging, pricing, and investor relations. In February 2024, he advanced to Executive Vice President of Capital Markets and TPO. These spearheading initiatives enhanced operational efficiency and business growth, including creating a correspondent/wholesale channel with $70 million in monthly volume.

Mr. Riccio began his career in the mortgage industry in 2002 and has held key leadership roles with several prominent organizations, including Stearns Lending and Caliber Home Loans. His proven track record includes developing best-execution pricing models, implementing AI-driven strategies, and building and leading high-performing teams. He is known for his collaborative leadership style, which empowers his team through support and delegation and fosters a culture of accountability and innovation.

As CFO, Mr. Riccio will oversee all financial functions, including strategic planning and financial reporting, and ensure Panorama Mortgage Group's sustainable growth. His ability to analyze complex financial landscapes and make data-driven decisions positions the company for continued success in an evolving market.

Outside of work, Mr. Riccio is an avid baseball fan and a dedicated supporter of the New York Yankees. He enjoys spending time with his family, including his three children and is actively involved in volunteering with his church.

Panorama Mortgage Group is confident that Mr. Riccio's expertise and leadership will drive the company's mission to deliver exceptional service and innovation in the mortgage industry.

About Panorama Mortgage Group

Panorama Mortgage Group is a multi-channel mortgage company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company is dedicated to increasing homeownership, particularly within underserved communities. Offering a range of loan products, Panorama delivers personalized solutions tailored to the unique needs of each borrower. With a client-first approach and a focus on transparency, Panorama is committed to helping individuals and families achieve their homeownership goals.

