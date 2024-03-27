Philip Stein and kathy ireland® Worldwide: Defining a new frontier in the luxury wellness landscape.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Stein, a leader in wearable wellness accessories, announced today an exciting brand partnership with kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), blending the worlds of wellness, fashion, and luxury. This collaboration will be launched by Kathy Ireland alongside Marine, Millennial and kiWW® Board Member, Tommy Meharey.

Image Courtesy of Jon Carrasco

The collaboration will infuse life into a collection of watches and sleep bracelets embedded with Philip Stein's Natural Frequency Technology®, clinically proven to reduce stress, boost energy levels, improve sleep quality, and promote overall well-being.

"Kathy Ireland is a force of lifestyle design, extraordinary business acumen and philanthropy. Kathy and kiWW share Philip Stein's commitment to promoting wellness in all areas of life. Kathy's distinctive style and design approach will bring a fresh, personal touch to these exclusive products," says Will Stein, CEO and co-founder of Philip Stein. "We are thrilled to partner with Kathy and her incredible team, as it represents a harmonious fusion of core values that inspires wellness journeys, as well as effortlessly blending style with health. Our inaugural collection aims to forge a deep emotional connection between our customers and products, adding a delightful touch of playfulness to the overall experience."

"kiWW® and Philip Stein are committed to redefining the wellness and luxury space, where timeless elegance and personal well-being will go hand-in-hand," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®, the 19th most powerful brand in the world, as reported by License Global! Magazine. "We are looking forward to working with Will and the Philip Stein team in bringing these luxurious timepieces and accessories to our customers."

"We are more than excited by the kiWW relationship with Philip Stein. Having luxurious, beautiful jewelry, which we believe have health benefits, is the epitome of our brand and our founder, Kathy Ireland, who embraces luxury and healthy living at realistic pricing" Said Worldwide Creative Director, Jon Carrasco and President and CMO, Stephen Roseberry respectively. "We thank Tommy Meharey, our board member and Co-Founder of MIVI (Meharey Ireland Six) for his leadership in creating this extraordinary relationship."

"In combining unique style with cutting-edge wellness technology, this collaboration truly personifies the best of both worlds," said Tommy Meharey, kathy ireland® Worldwide Vice President, Board Member and co-founder, with Kathy, of kiWW's men's lifestyle brand MI VI™. Pronounced My Six, which is derived from a military phrase meaning I've got your back. "The upcoming styles of sleep bracelets and stress-reducing timepieces will embody kiWW's design ethos, seamlessly blended with Philip Stein's innovative Natural Frequency Technology®."

This brand-new collection will be available online and in select authorized retailers in 2024.

About Philip Stein

Philip Stein is a luxury wellness brand offering wearable technology that promotes overall well-being through Natural Frequency Technology®. For more information, visit

www.philipstein.com .

About kathy ireland® Worldwide

Kathy Ireland and her company, kathy ireland® Worldwide, are one of the great American success stories. Launched in 1993, at Ms. Ireland's kitchen table, with a personal loan of $50,000, it is today acknowledged as the most successful woman-owned licensing corporation in history, according to WWD (Women's Wear Daily). The New York Times values kathy ireland® Worldwide at over $500 million dollars, and Ms. Ireland's greatest passion is being of service through her multiple philanthropic efforts. Ms. Ireland is married to Dr. Gregory Olsen, and the couple lives in Montecito, CA. As parents, they have one son and two daughters.

SOURCE Philip Stein