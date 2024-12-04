Philip Vieira Joins Needham Bank as Vice President, Senior Small Business Relationship Manager

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank is pleased to announce that Philip Vieira has joined the Commercial & Industrial Lending team as Vice President, Senior Small Business Relationship Manager. Reporting to Brian Sutton, Senior Vice President, Director of Middle Market, Mr. Vieira will evaluate, authorize, and recommend approval of commercial loans, while advising clients on ways to optimize their banking portfolios to save time and money.

With over 10 years of experience customizing products and services to support his clients, Mr. Vieira is well-equipped for his new role. Most recently, he served as Vice President-Relationship Manager for TD Bank, where he managed a portfolio exceeding $28 million and was responsible for acquiring, developing, and managing commercial relationships with revenues up to $10 million. Prior to that, he held the position of Assistant Vice President, Store Manager at TD Bank.

"Philip has a proven track record of generating growth and building strong customer relationships," said Mr. Sutton. "His expertise in small business banking makes him a great addition to our team."

"I am excited to join Needham Bank and look forward to leveraging my experience to help businesses achieve their goals and navigate their financial journeys," stated Mr. Vieira.

Mr. Vieira received his Bachelor of Science from Salem State University.

