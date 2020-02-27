Philippe Becker announces the launch of Plant Creative

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than two decades of launching internationally known brands, Philippe Becker announced today the launch of Plant Creative, a specialized food and wellness brand design agency. Plant Creative brings together a group of the industry's top designers and strategists solely focus on growing brands that are shaping the present/future of food and wellness.

"This is one of the most exciting times in food and wellness, with entrepreneurs redefining and creating new categories focusing on better health for consumers, and more sustainable environmental practices," says Philippe. "I started Plant Creative because I wanted to pursue my passion for designing food and wellness brands, and I believe the craft of design and storytelling plays an important role connecting consumers to brands in deeper and more meaningful ways."

About Plant Creative

At Plant Creative, we believe in the power of design well-made and stories well-told that speak to the hearts and minds of today's consumers. Plant Creative focuses solely on food and wellness, offering a wide range of branding and design capabilities, such as: Positioning, Purpose, Communication, Design Strategy, Brand Identity, and Packaging Design. Additionally, Plant Creative connects our work beyond the retail shelf to the entire brand ecosystem, providing strategy, content, and creative for social, digital, print, and influencer campaigns.

About Philippe Becker

Philippe has been a driving force in the San Francisco Bay Area design community for more than 25 years. He's created brands for pioneering local organic companies like Straus Creamery, as well as O Organics, a billion-dollar brand for Albertsons. As an award-winning designer, he has created some of the most recognized global and national brands for Whole Foods, Columbus Craft Meats, Peet's Coffee, NatureBox, Nestlé, Del Monte, Safeway and Albertsons, Ecologic Brands, Swanson Health Products, Ben & Jerry's, Bare Snacks, and Kellogg's. He began his career as a designer for Primo Angeli before founding Philippe Becker Design with his brother, David Becker. In 2012 they were acquired by Sterling Brands (Part of Onmicom: OMC), where he served as Chief Creative Officer and Managing Director of the San Francisco office though 2019. He has presented at a wide range of industry conferences, including FUSE, PLMA, and Packaging That Sells.

