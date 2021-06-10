Philippe Benacin, Chairman and CEO Interparfums, Receives the Hall of Fame Award at the 2021 TFF Awards

Mr. Benacin has been instrumental in shaping the perfume industry's luxury space for nearly four decades. A graduate of ESSEC Business School in Paris, he launched in Interparfums with co-founder Jean Madar in 1982. Today, Mr. Benacin continues to break new boundaries in fragrance and fashion on a global level.

Under Mr. Benacin's leadership, vision and dedication, Interparfums has developed prestige perfume licenses with some of the world's most exclusive fashion brands including Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Montblanc, and Van Cleef and Arpels, and most recently, Moncler. Interparfums achieved its initial public offering (IPO) in 1995, and today has a public market capitalization of over $3 billion and employs a workforce of 400 on multiple continents. Benacin continues to innovate Interparfums and the fragrance industry, including developing exciting licensing and product opportunities, and setting new standards for eco-friendly and inclusive practices.

Mr. Benacin joins other TFF Hall of Fame inductees, including Tom Ford and Ann Gottlieb. "I am honored to receive this award. It is a reward for almost 30 years of teamwork. 30 years dedicated to a prestigious brand portfolio and I would like to share it with all those who have taken part in this wonderful adventure with me," said Mr. Benacin.

The 2021 TFF Awards aired live on June 10, 2021 at 12pm ET on The Fragrance Foundation's website, Fragrance.org. The TFF Hall of Fame Award was presented to Mr. Benacin by Nicolas Mirtzayantz, Divisional CEO at IFF. For more information, visit www.interparfums.fr/en and www.fragrance.org.

About Interparfums SA:

Founded in 1982, Interparfums SA develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Moncler, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Interparfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company's products are sold in over 120 countries.

