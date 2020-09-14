NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed NYC restaurant Philippe By Philippe Chow had Scientific Fire Prevention install the Scientific's NPBI By GPS (NPBI) technology into their HVAC units. Ahead of NYC's approval of restaurants reopening for indoor dining in September, Philippe By Philippe Chow sought out the most effective practices available to mitigate the risk of viral transmission indoors. The technology has been proven to eradicate 99.4% of airborne COVID-19 particles within 30 minutes. Unlike any other technology on the market, Needlepoint BiPolar Ionization (NPBI) is proven to specifically inactivate COVID-19 particles without producing ozone and environmental harm. Testing was conducted independently by the Innovative Bioanalysis laboratory.

As health authorities exhibited concern about the threat of airborne transmission, Scientific Fire Prevention tested NPBI for effectiveness against COVID-19. Previous studies proved the technology's effective elimination of airborne viruses such as H1N1/Swine Flu, H5N1/Avian Flu and more. NPBI is currently installed in more than 150,000 HVAC units in hospitals, airports, offices, schools, and residential buildings globally.

"We believe the NPBI technology will be one powerful part of the process of safer restaurant reopenings," says David Klein, Co-CEO of Scientific Fire Prevention.

With the goal of serving guests indoors once again, Philippe By Philippe Chow has taken extensive precautions in order to safeguard future diners. Now the air throughout the venue is being purified while the HVAC system is running (heating and cooling).

"Installing Scientific's NPBI by GPS is one of the best practices we've embraced to ensure safer dining experiences for our guests. We are proud to be one of the oldest hospitality companies in NYC, serving guests since 1986. The last months separated from our community have been some of the hardest we have experienced. We're thrilled that we will be among the first venues in NYC to install this groundbreaking technology," says Abraham Merchant, President and CEO of Merchants Hospitality.

"For many years, we've worked across industries installing solutions that meet ever-evolving needs of patrons. Restaurants are in need of new solutions like NPBI to ease the process of reopening indoors," says Jeffrey Kaufman, Co-CEO of Scientific Fire Prevention.

For information about Scientific Fire Prevention's services, email [email protected]; call 718-433-3880; follow @scientific_fire

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Scientific Fire Prevention