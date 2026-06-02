Philippe Chow Introduces Merchants Marina, a Transformative Waterfront Bar & Lounge on the Potomac

New indoor-outdoor destination at The Wharf pairs marina views, flexible design, signature cocktails, and elevated small plates

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippe Chow announces the opening of Merchants Marina, a sophisticated waterfront bar and lounge at The Wharf designed as a relaxed, social extension of the brand's iconic dining experience. Set along the Potomac River, Merchants Marina brings guests closer to the energy of the marina with sweeping water views, an adaptable indoor-outdoor setting, and a menu built for cocktails, conversation, and shared moments.

Conceived as both an architectural and experiential evolution of Philippe Chow, Merchants Marina accommodates up to seventy-five guests and introduces a highly flexible waterfront concept that can shift with the season, the weather, and the mood of the day. The space features a fully operable roof system with motorized louvers, allowing it to open to the sky or close for comfort. Retractable perimeter shades further enhance the guest experience, creating a climate-responsive setting that feels open, breezy, and inviting year-round.

"Our vision was to create something that feels like a natural extension of Philippe Chow, while offering a completely different energy," said Abraham Merchant. "Merchants Marina is designed to give guests the ability to experience the waterfront in a more relaxed, social setting – whether for cocktails, casual gatherings, or private events – without the formality of a traditional dining experience."

In partnership with Merchants, //3877 led architectural and interior design. Inspired by the boats moored just steps away, the bar features a warm wood-plank bar top reminiscent of classic hull construction. Indoor and outdoor areas flow seamlessly together, creating a breezy open-air environment anchored by built-in seating wrapped in bold striped marine upholstery – a subtle nod to sailcloth, deck chairs, and waterfront leisure.

The food and beverage program was created to match the setting: polished, approachable, and designed for sharing. Signature cocktails include the Marina Spritz, Spicy Margarita, Lychee Strawberry Refresher, Paloma, Espresso Martini, Frozen Margarita, and Marina Mule. For groups, cocktail pitchers such as the Margarita Pitcher and Spritz Pitcher bring an easy, social element to the experience, while a curated wine-by-the-glass and beer selection rounds out the waterfront bar offering.

The small-plates menu complements the drinks with elevated, casual bites suited for the marina atmosphere. Highlights include filet mignon skewers, jumbo shrimp cocktail, warm pretzel bites with beer cheese and whole-grain mustard, chips and guacamole, margherita flatbread, pepperoni and hot honey flatbread, and mini empanadas.

With its flexible design, prime waterfront setting, and relaxed cocktail-driven menu, Merchants Marina adds a new dimension to The Wharf's hospitality scene – blending elevated design with a sense of ease, escape, and connection to the water.

Now open, Merchants Marina offers a new way to experience Philippe Chow: refined hospitality, marina views, and the rhythm of the waterfront in a setting designed for cocktails, light dining, private events, and all-season gatherings.

Hours & Location

Address: 635 Wharf Street, Washington, DC 20024

Phone: (202) 571-4000

Hours: Monday - Friday, 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM; Saturday - Sunday, 2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Links & Contacts

Web: https://www.merchantsmarina.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/merchantsmarinadc

Private Events: Regina McMenamin, 202.918.9028, [email protected]

Event Inquiry Form: https://www.merchantsmarina.com/private-events

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE Philippe Chow