Philippe Chow Names Postmates Exclusive On-Demand Delivery Partner in New York

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates, the leader in delivering nearly anything on-demand, and Philippe Chow , the luxurious, Beijing-inspired New York City restaurant, announced today an exclusive partnership to deliver its sophisticated menu from its Upper East Side and Meatpacking locations to Manhattan's doorsteps. Philippe Chow has been serving New Yorkers award-winning traditional Beijing cuisine with an elevated twist since it's opening in 2004. To celebrate, the companies will be giving customers free delivery on all orders from Phillippe Chow through Sunday, October 20.

"The artistry and detail to create the dishes at Philippe Chow requires an equally thoughtful delivery platform like Postmates to bring the topnotch Chinese dining concept to people's homes," said Founder and CEO of Merchants Hospitality, Abraham Merchant.

"Postmates is proud to exclusively partner with Philippe Chow, the eponymous Manhattan restaurant of Chef Philippe Chow, to improve the experience of delivery to its loyal as well as new customers," said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead at Postmates.

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from participating Philippe by Philippe Chow, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates' subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $9.99 per month.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

ABOUT PHILIPPE CHOW

Philippe Chow has played a pivotal role in the hospitality industry serving authentic Beijing-inspired cuisine for over 15 years in New York City. Infusing traditional Chinese cuisine with a modern twist, Chef Philippe presents an elevated menu offering signature dishes such as Chicken Satay, the legendary Peking Duck, Crispy Beef, Mr. Cheng's Noodles, Green Prawns and much more. Philippe Chow has garnered significant praise from New York Magazine, Zagat, New York Observer, Martha Stewart and The Daily Meal among others. The upscale, luxury restaurant has gained notoriety from well-known influencers and celebrity guests including Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Adam Sandler, Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Rihanna, Barack Obama and many others. Philippe Chow expanded its brand in early 2019 with the debut of a second NYC location within the Meatpacking District in addition to the iconic Upper East Side spot.

For more information, visit http://www.philippechow.com . Instagram @philippechownyc. Facebook @philippedowntown.

ABOUT MERCHANTS HOSPITALITY

Founded in 1988, Merchants Hospitality, and its Principals, have owned, operated, and developed some of the most luxurious Properties, Hotels and Restaurants in the Country and Caribbean. Properties have included Hotels, Residential Condominiums, Office Buildings and Restaurants including 485 Fifth Avenue, currently home to the Hyatt Andaz, the Cachet Hotel in Manhattan, the Z Hotel in Long Island City, 260 Park Avenue South Luxury Condominium, Aruba Starwood Hotel, Resort & Time Share, NYC's famous Pier 15 at South Street Seaport, 350 Madison Avenue, 230 Park Avenue, 237 Park Avenue and 1440 Broadway to name a few. Merchants also owns 18 premier restaurants in NYC including Philippe Chow, off Madison Avenue, as well as the Philippe Chow at the Dream Hotel, the Playboy Supper Club located within the Cachet Hotel, Treadwell Park, Ophelia Lounge on top of the Beekman UN Hotel, Sugar East, Industry Kitchen, and Merchants River House. Merchants Principals Abraham Merchant, Richard Cohn and Adam Hochfelder have been industry leaders in the real estate and hospitality world for over 30 years and have been honored by multiple charities across the country. www.MerchantsHospitality.com

SOURCE Postmates

