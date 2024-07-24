Philippe Cousteau's EarthEcho International Announces the Diverse Youth Advocates Participating in the Career Focused Blue Carbon Ambassador Program
Jul 24, 2024, 10:28 ET
WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthEcho International has announced the 16 BIPOC youth ages 17-20 participating in a paid program designed to foster and support innovation and entrepreneurship in the ocean restoration space. The Blue Carbon Ambassador program provides hands-on professional learning experience designed to introduce participants to the role of blue carbon ecosystems (including kelp, seagrass, mangroves and salt marshes) in fighting the climate crisis. The ambassadors, hailing from frontline coastal communities in North America, are also exploring the field of regenerative ocean aquaculture – ocean "farming" that restores coastal habitats while creating both economic and ecological benefits.
The Blue Carbon Ambassador Program is made possible through the generous support of La Mer Blue Heart Oceans Fund and The Estée Lauder Companies Travel Retail division.
"EarthEcho understands that access and connection to the ocean, and the opportunity to pursue careers that contribute to climate solutions, is a privilege that all do not enjoy equally," said EarthEcho International founder Philippe Cousteau. "This dynamic group of young leaders bring passion, vision and unique perspectives to the growing movement bringing ocean-based solutions to the climate crisis."
In 2024, Blue Carbon Ambassadors are learning about blue carbon ecosystems and regenerative ocean aquaculture through field experience, expert-led workshops and peer-to-peer learning exchanges. The program culminates with the Ambassadors developing and implementing a project to support blue carbon ecosystems in their local communities. Projects will be developed this summer and executed between August 2024-March 2025.
Meet the 2024 Blue Carbon Ambassadors:
Amaya Morene, Jacksonville, FL, USA
Amber Josfin Pineda, Dededu, GU, USA
Ana Baquedano, Houston, TX, USA
Arjun Birdi, Port Moody, BC, Canada
Clara Park, Morganville, NJ, USA
Eduardo Rosado Caquías, Ponce, PR, USA
Elisa Lilou Francisca De Oliveira Riondet, Laguna Hills, CA, USA
Gabriel Caraballo Rodriguez, Ponce, PR, USA
Jenny Zing, Walnut, CA, USA
María José (MJ) Jiménez Orozco, Mexico City, Mexico
Naimul Islam, Evanston, IL, USA
Nikitha Sivaram, Richmond, BC, Canada
Nya Washington, Colonial Heights, VA, USA
Sanjana Bhatta, Hillsborough, NJ, USA
Tariq Kupferberg, New York, NY, USA
Yanfei Jia, Puyallup, WA, USA
For more information about Blue Carbon Ambassadors, please visit https://www.earthecho.org/blue-carbon-ambassadors.
For more information about EarthEcho International, visit www.earthecho.org or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/earthecho Instagram: www.instagram.com/earthecho and Twitter: www.twitter.com/earthecho.
