Philippe Cousteau's EarthEcho International Announces the Diverse Youth Advocates Participating in the Career Focused Blue Carbon Ambassador Program

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthEcho International has announced the 16 BIPOC youth ages 17-20 participating in a paid program designed to foster and support innovation and entrepreneurship in the ocean restoration space. The Blue Carbon Ambassador program provides hands-on professional learning experience designed to introduce participants to the role of blue carbon ecosystems (including kelp, seagrass, mangroves and salt marshes) in fighting the climate crisis. The ambassadors, hailing from frontline coastal communities in North America, are also exploring the field of regenerative ocean aquaculture – ocean "farming" that restores coastal habitats while creating both economic and ecological benefits.

Philippe Cousteau joins new EarthEcho International Blue Carbon Ambassadors at their program kick-off in New York City.

The Blue Carbon Ambassador Program is made possible through the generous support of La Mer Blue Heart Oceans Fund and The Estée Lauder Companies Travel Retail division.

"EarthEcho understands that access and connection to the ocean, and the opportunity to pursue careers that contribute to climate solutions, is a privilege that all do not enjoy equally," said EarthEcho International founder Philippe Cousteau. "This dynamic group of young leaders bring passion, vision and unique perspectives to the growing movement bringing ocean-based solutions to the climate crisis."

In 2024, Blue Carbon Ambassadors are learning about blue carbon ecosystems and regenerative ocean aquaculture through field experience, expert-led workshops and peer-to-peer learning exchanges. The program culminates with the Ambassadors developing and implementing a project to support blue carbon ecosystems in their local communities. Projects will be developed this summer and executed between August 2024-March 2025.

Meet the 2024 Blue Carbon Ambassadors:

Amaya Morene, Jacksonville, FL, USA

Amber Josfin Pineda, Dededu, GU, USA

Ana Baquedano, Houston, TX, USA

Arjun Birdi, Port Moody, BC, Canada

Clara Park, Morganville, NJ, USA

Eduardo Rosado Caquías, Ponce, PR, USA

Elisa Lilou Francisca De Oliveira Riondet, Laguna Hills, CA, USA

Gabriel Caraballo Rodriguez, Ponce, PR, USA

Jenny Zing, Walnut, CA, USA

María José (MJ) Jiménez Orozco, Mexico City, Mexico

Naimul Islam, Evanston, IL, USA

Nikitha Sivaram, Richmond, BC, Canada

Nya Washington, Colonial Heights, VA, USA

Sanjana Bhatta, Hillsborough, NJ, USA

Tariq Kupferberg, New York, NY, USA

Yanfei Jia, Puyallup, WA, USA

