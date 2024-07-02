Philippe Cousteau's EarthEcho International Awards Grants to Youth Teams Implementing Local STEM Solutions to Tackle Biodiversity Loss

The 4th annual OurEcho Challenge awards over $15,000 to young changemakers

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthEcho International, the global nonprofit dedicated to building youth engagement that aspires to protect and restore our ocean planet, today announced the U.S. and U.K. youth-led teams selected as grand prize winners of the OurEcho Challenge. This innovative annual STEM competition, supported by Aramco, is designed to engage young problem solvers in protecting the diversity of species and ecosystems.

Philippe Cousteau, Jr., founder of EarthEcho International, said: "It's truly an honor to witness the incredible passion, dedication, and ingenuity of this new generation of young advocates and problem solvers. So often, conversations focus on the difference that young people will make in the future, but that isn't the whole story. Young people are making a difference right now - in their homes, schools, and communities. We're proud to be able to support them through initiatives like the OurEcho Challenge."

‍U.S. Winning Teams

$5,000 Grand Prize Winner - Team Marine Guard from Florida Atlantic University High School in Coral Springs, Florida

$2,500 Grand Prize Winner - Team Monarchs Matter from Monarchs Matter in Great Neck, New York.

$1,000 Grand Prize Winner - Team BitterAIDers from John P. Stevens High School in Edison, New Jersey

People's Choice Award - Team Monarchs Matter from Monarchs Matter in Great Neck, New York.

U.K. Winning Teams

£5,000 Grand Prize Winner – Henry Richard Team from Ysgol Henry Richard School in Tregaron, Ceredigion, Wales

£2,500 Grand Prize Winner – Team Verdant Vale Guardians from The King's (The Cathedral) School in Peterborough , Cambridgeshire, England

£1,000 Grand Prize Winner - Team Biogarden from Heathcote Sports and Science College in Chingford, London, England

People's Choice Award – Team Sparrows from Eastlea Community School in London, England

For more information about the teams and their projects, please go to: https://www.ourechochallenge.org .‍

The grand prize-winning teams were selected after presenting their projects to a panel of expert judges composed of youth, environmental and corporate leaders, engineers, scientists, and educators. The projects were evaluated based on vision, scientific rigor, feasibility, and the quality of the teams' proposal. Additionally, the public voted for their favorite team projects during this year's People's Choice Award, informed by videos created by each finalist team.

The OurEcho Challenge empowers young changemakers, ages 13-16, in the U.S. and U.K., to take a closer look at local ecosystems to identify threats and develop solutions.

