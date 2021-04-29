Philippe Dro Joins Adjuvant Capital as Partner

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjuvant Capital , a life science investment firm focused on global health, today announced that Phillipe Dro, Pharm. D., MBA, will join as a partner and be based in Zurich, Switzerland. As a seasoned biopharma and medical device entrepreneur and executive with more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Dro brings significant operational, scientific, technical and product development expertise to the Adjuvant Capital team. He is currently chairman of the Board of Amsterdam-based Scenic Biotech, as well as Swiss companies, Luciole Medical and LimmaTech Biologics.

"We are excited to welcome someone of Philippe's caliber to the Adjuvant team," said Glenn Rockman, managing partner at Adjuvant Capital. "With decades of leadership in the life science and medical device industries as a CEO, founder and investor, Philippe will play an important role in expanding Adjuvant's presence and investment activities across Europe."

Most recently, Dr. Dro served as a board member and chief business officer (CBO) of Themis, an Austrian vaccine development-focused biotech company, until its acquisition by Merck & Co. (known as MSD outside of the United States). He also served as CEO and member of the Supervisory Board of Swiss-based GlycoVaxyn AG, leading it through its acquisition by GSK in 2015. Earlier in his career, Dr. Dro was chairman and CEO of Endoart S.A., a medtech company, where he led a corporate turnaround that resulted in its acquisition by Allergan. He was part of the founding team of a G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) biotech company, Axovan, which was acquired by Actelion in 2003. Dr. Dro previously worked in the pharmaceutical industry, where he held various operational and managerial positions at Novartis, SkyePharma and Antares Pharma.

"Adjuvant takes a truly unique and disruptive position in supporting companies and technologies addressing important global health challenges with the discipline and focus of a venture capital fund," Dr. Dro added. "I believe that the potential impact of such an approach can be tremendous for society, as well as for investors. I am very excited to work with the Adjuvant team and I share their vision of growing companies that will directly benefit underserved populations."

About Adjuvant Capital

Headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco and Zurich, Adjuvant is a global life science investment company built to accelerate the development of new technologies for the world's most pressing public health challenges. Backed by prominent healthcare and emerging market investors, Adjuvant draws upon its global network of scientists, public health experts, biopharmaceutical industry veterans, and development finance professionals to identify new investment opportunities. Adjuvant invests in companies developing promising new vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics and medical devices targeting high-burden infectious diseases, maternal and child health, antimicrobial resistance and malnutrition, with a commitment to make these interventions accessible to those who need them most in low- and middle-income countries. For more information, visit adjuvantcapital.com .

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

This document is for information purposes only and is not intended as investment advice, an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security, including an interest in any investment fund managed by Adjuvant. Interests in any such fund are not registered with any regulatory authority, are offered pursuant to exemptions from such registration, and are offered exclusively to certain qualifying investors pursuant to applicable fund offering documents. The testimonials included in this document are provided by persons invested with Adjuvant Capital who have agreed to provide commentary and are not directly or indirectly compensated by Adjuvant Capital for doing so.

SOURCE Adjuvant Capital

Related Links

http://adjuvantcapital.com

