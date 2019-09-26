Philippe Richard Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit Filed by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 120 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers. Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Soumia Sedrati, a resident of Ohio, alleging Tabletops Unlimited, Inc., the manufacturer of the Philippe Richard pressure cooker, defectively designed its pressure cookers.

Ms. Sedrati's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on September 24, 2017. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Sedrati sustained severe thermal burns to her back and lower extremities. The lawsuit alleges that the pressure cooker failed to function properly when the lid was able to explosively separate from the pot during the normal use of the pressure cooker.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker in connection with Jordon Harlan of Harlan Law, P.C. Mr. Kress handles a wide range of product liability cases, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

