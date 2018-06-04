Philippine Airlines Takes Delivery of First Airbus A321neo Powered by Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines

"We're excited to welcome the GTF-powered A321neo to our fleet," said Jaime Bautista, president and chief operating officer at Philippine Airlines. "We expect this engine to help us significantly reduce fuel burn and emissions while giving our passengers a much quieter flight experience on our brand new A321neos."

Pratt & Whitney powers a significant portion of Philippine Airlines' operating fleet with 24 V2500® powered A321ceos. The airline has an additional 20 GTF-powered A321neo aircraft on order.

"We are pleased to extend our decades-long relationship with Philippines Airlines. The GTF-powered A321neo will support Philippine Airlines in continuing to provide great service to its passengers for many years to come," said Rick Deurloo, senior vice president of sales, marketing and customer support at Pratt & Whitney. "We thank Philippine Airlines for their confidence and commitment to Pratt & Whitney."

Since entering into service in early 2016, the GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent, to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent to the regulatory standard, and to lower the noise footprint by 75 percent.

The V2500 engine is offered through IAE International Aero Engines AG, a multinational aero engine consortium whose shareholders comprise Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corporation; Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH; Japanese Aero Engines Corporation; and MTU Aero Engines GmbH.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com, or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Pratt & Whitney

+1 (860) 565-9600

media@pw.utc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philippine-airlines-takes-delivery-of-first-airbus-a321neo-powered-by-pratt--whitney-geared-turbofan-engines-300659247.html

SOURCE Pratt & Whitney

Related Links

http://www.pratt-whitney.com

