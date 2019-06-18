Philippine-American Cuisine at the Center of This Cooking Scene

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 22, 2019 at 7:00PM, PAC Fusion Fredericksburg sets the precedent for what a cooking experience should be; fun, delicious, and affordable! This is one ladies' night event you don't want to miss! Attire is dress to impress; black and white is the personalized theme for the evening. This red-carpet experience will be captured by professional photographer, Kimmie D. Photography of Stafford, VA. Come enjoy delicious food, contests, raffle drawings, and give-aways. Bring your friends and bring your favorite bottle of wine. We provide the music, food, and a few special guests. Local women entrepreneurs are highly encouraged to attend, as you will have an opportunity to introduce yourself and your business, as our way to support small business owners in the community. So, grab a friend or two ladies, make a reservation, and join us! This once private event is now open to the local community. We are located at 7416 Sterling Drive in Fredericksburg, VA. Tickets can be purchased online at PACFusionOnline.com/special-events. Entry is $16.99 in advance, or $19.99 at the door.

PAC Fusion lumpia & entrees: pancit, beef tapa, chicken stir-fry, pork adobo

We are a specialty food vendor, but we are also a licensed business that offers personalized cooking classes. We customize all experiences, providing great value for our service. We can seat up to twenty people for each class comfortably, with two separate lounge areas, dining, and kitchen areas. Appointments are by reservation only, and includes our signature appetizer (hot, fried lumpia), a complementary glass of wine, an entrée from our menu, and a cold beverage. You get all of this for $16.99 per person, with a party of four or more! We also offer select frozen food products online, such as lumpia, and plan to expand that market to local grocery stores. A food truck may even be in our plans for the near future, as we evolve our niche in this space.

Doors opened mid-May, and we have already begun to hear positive feedback. "Delicious, flavor, filling, fresh, hot, affordable, highly recommended, and definitely going back!", to quote our initial customer reviews. We are the only establishment in the Fredericksburg area to offer Philippine-American cuisine. People are excited about that, and we are excited to share the culture and flavors of the Philippines with the community we call home.

Media Contact:

Grace Jones

540-340-2231

216593@email4pr.com

SOURCE PAC Fusion, LLC