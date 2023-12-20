Philippine Department of Tourism's Love the Philippines Campaign Sets the Stage for Unforgettable Holiday Celebrations in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines Department of Tourism (PDOT) was proud to announce a groundbreaking series of events in San Francisco as part of the Love the Philippines (LTP) campaign, aimed at showcasing the rich tapestry of Filipino culture and fostering a deeper connection between communities. The campaign, introduced with the new slogan "Love the Philippines," was designed to position the country as a tourism powerhouse in Asia and captivate audiences both locally and internationally.

Event Highlights:

Love the Philippines at Merkado Kultura

Bay Area riders rallying the Love the Philippines Campaign

Date: 08-09 December 2023

Venue: Dynamico Space, 3F Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco

The 3rd edition of Merkado Kultura featured a diverse array of Filipino products, food, and merchandise. It became a bustling marketplace visited by the FilAm community and non-Filipinos alike who enjoyed shopping for their holiday gifts. The partnership of the PDOT and Merkado Kultura featured influential personalities with the likes of Jules Aurora, a Filipino record artist, actress, and model, as well as Vince Vasquez and family of @thetastebud.

Elevating the Merkado Kultura experience, guests had the opportunity to step into the immersive Love the Philippines "Experience Rooms." These rooms were designed to transport attendees to the breathtaking beauty of Philippine beaches and the vibrant energy of Metro Manila. The Experience Rooms is open throughout the month of December where visitors can see, smell, taste and feel the essence of these iconic Filipino destinations, creating a multisensory journey that encapsulates the heart and soul of the Philippines.

Love Fashion, Love the Philippines at the San Francisco Fashion Festival:

Date: 09 December 2023

Venue: The W San Francisco Hotel

Tourism Attache Soleil Tropicales took the stage at the San Francisco Fashion Festival to present the new Love the Philippines campaign to esteemed guests, inviting them to join the festivities on December 30th. This collaboration aimed to engage the fashion community in embracing and promoting the diverse and vibrant culture of the Philippines. Jules Aurora, known for her cultural advocacy, featured a dress by the acclaimed Filipino fashion designer Joe San Antonio, whose work recently graced the runways of Paris Fashion Week.

Love Adventure, Love the Philippines Motorcycle Ride:

Date: 10 December 2023

Route: Across the Golden Gate Bridge

Thrill-seekers and motorcycle enthusiasts were invited to join the Love Adventure, Love the Philippines Motorcycle Ride across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Bay Area riders, proudly carrying Love the Philippines flags, embarked on a journey that symbolized the unity and spirit of adventure that defined Filipino culture. Tourism Attache Soleil Tropicales invited the Bay Area riders to the Philippines for a motorcycle loop around the country.

Save the Date: Love the Philippines at the Ferry Building

Date: 30 December 2023

Time: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Venue: Ferry Building, San Francisco

This first-of-its-kind experience transformed the Ferry Building into a Philippine marketplace, featuring local vendors, artisans, live performances, and a fashion show by the renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran.

Join us in celebrating the Love the Philippines Campaign and being part of an extraordinary journey that showcased the warmth, diversity, and beauty of the Philippines.

For more information, please visit www.philippinetourismusa.com and follow social media accounts, https://www.instagram.com/Phtourismamericas/ and https://www.facebook.com/philippinetourismusa

