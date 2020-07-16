Philippine National Artist Ryan Cayabyab and Annie Nepomuceno Pay Tribute to Island Pacific FRONTLINERS

Island Pacific had been a longtime sponsor of the concerts produced by Annie Nepomuceno, singer and producer of world class Philippine musical events in Los Angeles. Philippine National Artist Ryan Cayabyab (Mr. C) is currently based in Manila. In true collaborative fashion, the tribute video for the Island Pacific grocery employees happened mainly through messaging on social media, and believe it or not — no phone calls. The two artists had the capacity to record themselves, and thanks to technology, "Busog Ang Puso Ko" which translates to "My Heart is Full" was born. "Mr C", as he is fondly called met Annie when she was only 17-years old, a student at the UP College of Music. Soon after, she would work as a teacher at his school, a backup singer during his shows and a vocalist for some of his music projects. Mr C. mentored Annie, not only giving her breaks but taught her the value of work ethics. In the many years together as colleagues, this is the first time Annie had ever penned the lyrics to her mentor's music.