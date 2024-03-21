The Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) and Curio Legacy Ventures, Inc. (Curio) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on March 4, 2024, solidifying their collaboration in nuclear energy research for peaceful purposes. This partnership aims to advance research, technology exchange, and capacity-building initiatives within the nuclear energy sector, contributing to global sustainable development efforts.

Philippine Nuclear Research Institute and Curio Legacy Ventures, Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership on Research in Nuclear Energy Sector

The MOU, signed on March 4, 2024 and reaffirmed in the Curio headquarters on March 14th, signifies a commitment from both organizations to carry out cooperative activities aimed at advancing research, technology exchange, and capacity-building initiatives within the nuclear energy sector. Through this partnership, PNRI and Curio aim to promote the peaceful applications of atomic energy and contribute to global efforts for sustainable development.

The objectives of cooperation outlined in the MOU include stimulating the initiation and coordination of cooperative activities, exchanging scientific and technological information, facilitating the exchange of experts, planning complementary R&D, and engaging in other cooperative activities as mutually determined.

Dr. Carlo A. Arcilla, Director/President of PNRI, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our efforts to advance research in nuclear science and technology for the benefit of the Philippines. By pooling our resources and expertise, we can effectively address key challenges and explore new opportunities in the peaceful use of atomic energy in the ASEAN region.

Edward McGinnis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curio, echoed Dr. Arcilla's sentiments, emphasizing the potential significant impact of the partnership on the peaceful uses of global nuclear energy initiatives. "We are excited to partner with PNRI in exploring innovative solutions in the southeast Asian nuclear energy sector and beyond. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to driving positive change and sustainability through technology and innovation," said McGinnis.

The MOU between PNRI and CLVI will remain in force for five (5) years and may be extended or amended by mutual agreement. Both parties are committed to nurturing a productive and enduring partnership, guided by principles of mutual respect, transparency, and shared objectives.

About Curio Solutions

"CLOSE THE CYCLE®"

A NOVEL APPROACH TO NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

Having dedicated ourselves to the development of key nuclear technologies that produce a closed nuclear cycle, we believe the second nuclear era is the future we've all been waiting for.

With clean nuclear power at the foundation of our credo, CURIO® envisions a world where the United States is an energy exporter and a supplier of nuclear energy next-generation radioisotopes and nuclides.

