Philippine Risch named new CEO of BNG

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 October, Philippine Risch will become the new CEO and Chairman of the Executive Committee of BNG Bank N.V. (BNG). The Supervisory Board of BNG has appointed Ms Risch for a term of four years. Ms Risch will succeed Gita Salden, who joined the Executive Board of De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) in June. In the intervening period, Olivier Labe is serving as interim CEO.

Philippine Risch. Photographer: Sanne Bas

Philippine Risch has had a long career in the financial sector. She spent 21 years at ING, most recently in the role of Chief Distribution Officer at ING Netherlands. In 2018 she became a partner at McKinsey & Company, where she served private, public and semi-public clients in the Netherlands and the rest of the world. Ms Risch advised on strategic, digital and agile transformations in sectors including financial services, energy and healthcare, as well as other sectors in which BNG is also active. She is highly skilled at bringing strategy and execution together, is client focused and market oriented, and knows how to connect employees within an organisation.

Huub Arendse, Chair of the Supervisory Board: "We are delighted to welcome Philippine Risch as the new CEO of BNG. Thanks to her wealth of strategic and administrative experience, Philippine will make an invaluable contribution in terms of increasing BNG's added value within society. The Supervisory Board is looking forward to working with Philippine and wishes her every success in her new role."

Philippine Risch: "I am looking forward to working with BNG's professional and passionate employees and clients on helping to tackle social and sustainability challenges in the Netherlands."

