Philippines Construction Equipment Market Assessment & Forecasts 2022-2028: Transport Infrastructure Projects to Boost the Demand for Construction Equipment

Mar 31, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction equipment market in the Philippines is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% by 2028. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
PHILIPPINES CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
Earthmoving equipment segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 with ~58.5%.
The Philippines earthmoving equipment market is expected to grow strongly through 2028, owing to rising government investments in highway, metro, and airport construction projects, and expansion in the construction, transportation, and renewable energy sectors.
The other earthmoving segment incorporates loaders, bulldozers, and trenchers, among others.
In 2020, manufacturing accounted for ~17.7% of Philippines's GDP. Industrial growth is expected to drive the demand for construction equipment such as forklift & telescopic handlers used in the manufacturing industry.
COVID-19 IMPACT
According to Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the country's GDP declined by 0.2% during the first quarter of 2020 (Y-o-Y). The agriculture and industry sectors' gross value added dropped by 0.4% and 3%, respectively, while the services sector experienced a growth of 1.4%.
Decrease in imports due to supply chain & logistics disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected industries such as construction, mining, and other major end-users of the construction equipment market in the Philippines.
The push for more private sector solutions to support the growth of the country's economy and growth of the construction and mining sectors is also a major factor expected to support economic recovery post-COVID-19 pandemic.
MARKET DRIVERS
- Transport infrastructure projects to boost the demand for construction equipment
- Ease of trade due to free trade agreements will support the distribution of construction equipment in the Philippines
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The construction equipment market is consolidated, with XCMG being the leader, followed by Caterpillar, Volvo, Komatsu, and SANY.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?
This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:
- Volume (Unit sales)
- Type
- Application
- Value (USD)
- Type
- Application
- Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Philippines major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.
- Examples of the latest technologies.
- Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.
- Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices
- Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Philippines construction equipment market share
- Complete supply chain analysis
- Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market
- Company Profile of vendors and distributors
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Introduction
1.1 Market Snapshot
1.2 Executive Summary
Section 2 - Market Overview
- Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment
Section 3 - Market Landscape
3.1 Philippines Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)
3.1.1 Earthmoving Equipment
3.1.1.1 Excavator
3.1.1.2 Backhoe Loader
3.1.1.3 Motor Grader
3.1.1.4 Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, etc.)
3.1.2 Material Handling Equipment
3.1.2.1 Crane
3.1.2.2 Forklift and Telescopic Handler
3.1.2.3 Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc)
3.1.3 Road Construction Equipment
3.1.3.1 Road Roller
3.1.3.2 Asphalt Paver
3.2 Philippines Construction Equipment Market by End User (Volume & Value)
3.2.1 Construction
3.2.2 Manufacturing
3.2.3 Mining
3.2.4 Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management, etc.)
Section 4 - Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Advantage Philippines, Key Economic Regions, Import/Export Trends, Supply Chain Analysis, COVID-19 Impact
Section 5 - Technological Development
- Advent of New Technology
Section 6 - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape Overview
- Major Vendors (XCMG Group, Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment ASIA, Komatsu Group, SANY Group, CAMEC JCB CORP, Liebherr Group. Hitachi, Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., KUBOTA Philippines Inc.)
- Other Prominent Vendors
- Distributor Profiles
Section 7 - Quantitative Summary
Section 8 - Report Summary
- Key Insights
- Abbreviations
- List of Graphs
- List of Tables
Section 9 - Report Scope & Definition
Companies Mentioned
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)
- Caterpillar
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- Komatsu
- SANY
- JCB
- Liebherr
- Hitachi
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
- Kubota
- John Deere
- Manitou
- Hyundai Doosan Infracore
- Kobelco
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Maxima Machineries Incorporated
- Brighton Machinery
- Pinnacle
- Inframachineries
- Topspot Heavy Equipment Incorporated
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wwhvo
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article