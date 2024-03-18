Philippines Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029 Featuring Key DC Investors - Beeinfotech, Bitstop Network Services, Digital Edge, DITO Telecommunity, ePLDT, and Globe Telecom

DUBLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines data center market is expected to reach a value of $1.61 billion by 2029 from $750 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.58% from 2023-2029

This report analyses the Philippines data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



The Philippines data center market is witnessing growth due to significant digitalization, strong fiber connectivity, growing adoption of technologies like AI, and other factors. Public and private organizations are investing in data centers in the country due to the growing need for cloud services, 5G, artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT). In terms of 5G connectivity, in the Philippines, telecom operators such as PLDT, Globe Telecom, and DITO Telecommunication have been offering commercial 5G services across the country.

Connectivity is significantly growing in the Philippines data center market. The Philippines has around 18 existing submarine cables connecting the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The country also has 11 upcoming submarine cables that are expected to go live in 2026. The growing investment opportunities in the Philippines data center market have attracted several new entrants to invest in the market, including ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Edge Centres, Digital Halo, and others.

Renewable energy is experiencing significant expansion in the Philippines. The government actively utilizes abundant renewable resources to achieve its environmental sustainability objectives. In line with this trend, data center operators in the nation are anticipated to adopt renewable energy sources to power their operations.

The Philippines data center market has the presence of several global IT infrastructure providers, such as Atos, Broadcom, Fujitsu, Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems, IBM, and others, which has led to an increase in the availability of advanced IT infrastructure in the market. The Philippines data center market has the presence of local and global construction contractors who have catered to several data center projects over the years. For instance, In 2023, ePLDT signed a contract with MACE to develop their data center facility in the Philippines.

The Philippines data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

