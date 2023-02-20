Philippines Data Center Market is expected to generate USD ~ 600 Mn by 2027F owning to Server virtualization, Investments in Tier 1 cities and Rapid Digitalization: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippines Data Center Market is at growing stage and has moderately concentrated market. There are approximately 10 players in market with ePLDT having strong base in terms of both white space area and total number of racks. Players are competing on the basis of number of data centers, data center capacity, uptime SLA, data security, client base, network and connectivity.

The emergence of 5G and 6G technology in the Philippines is likely to grow the adoption of IOT-enabled products in the market.

is likely to grow the adoption of IOT-enabled products in the market. Telecom and IT department are anticipated to acquire more data centers as these provide reliable and fast communications to customers and stay ahead of technology advancements.

The rising demand for decreased latency in data transfers and improved connectivity amid the increasing adoption of smart devices is likely to boost the demand for retail colocation data centers.

5G and 6G technology: The 5G and 6G technology will push the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the Philippines market. The market for big data and IOT is still in the nascent stage of growth. However, it has huge potential to be the strongest driver for Cloud Services Data Centre investments in the Philippines market.

Emergence of new business models: New Business models are likely to emerge including colocation services, pay-per-use utility model, built to suit, etc. Location and design, easy scalability, security, infrastructure, sustainable practices and reliable partner are the key determinants for Cloud Services and Data Centre demand.

Increasing Demand from End-Users: Telecom and IT department are anticipated to acquire more data centers as these provide reliable and fast communications to customers and stay ahead of technology advancements. Hence, they will require more data centers in near future. Also, Digital and instant payments and the demand for domestic data storages will drive the BFSI share.

Government's push to digitize processes and emergence of green data centers: Executive Order (EO) 170 mandates the use of digital payment systems by government agencies. This will be critical in streamlining administration and attracting more foreign investment to the Philippines. In addition, firms looking for hubs with abundant renewable energy sources will find the Philippines appealing. The government's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), which aims to increase renewable energy's share of total power generation to more than 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040 is expected to entice data center operators concerned with sustainability.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Data Center Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by investment from the global players and the transition from colocation to hyperscale with high internet penetration" observed that data center market in Philippines is at growing stage. The formulation of supportive government policies and increasing e-commerce, supportive cloud first policy along with government initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a 13.1% CAGR during 2022-2027F.

Key Segments Covered in the Report:-

Philippines Data Center Market

By Vertical

Co-Location

Managed

Hyperscale

By Co-Location

Retail

Wholesale

By Type of End User

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Government

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Others

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Major Cities

Greater Metro Manila

Luzon

Visayas

Other Regions

Key Target Audience:-

Data Center Companies

Cloud Providers (Domestic and Global)

Managed Data Center Companies

Co-Location Data Center Companies

Private Equity and Venture Capitalist

Industry Associations

Data Center Constructors

Technology Providers

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2018-2022

2018-2022 Base Year: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Companies Covered:-

ePLDT

PH Colo INC

Globe Telecom

Total Information Management

Digital Edge

Bee Infotech PH

Converge ICT

Space Dc

Eastern Data Center

Data one Asia

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Market Overview and Genesis of Philippines Data Center Market

Business Cycle, Ecosystem and Timeline of Philippines Data Center Market

Market Size Analysis of Philippines Data Center Market, 2018-2022

Philippines Data Center Market Segmentation

Snapshot of Data Construction Companies in Philippines Data Center Market

Data Center Market SWOT Analysis, Recent Trends and Growth Drivers of Philippines Data Center Market

Competition Framework of Philippines Data Center Market

Future Outlook of Philippines data Center Market

data Center Market Analyst Recommendation

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Philippines Data Center Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Kenya Data Center Market Outlook to 2027F-Growing Demand from SMEs, Rising Internet Penetration Rate and Rising Number of Facilities to Drive the Kenyan Data Center market in the near future

According to Ken Research estimates, the Kenya Data Center Market – which grew from approximately USD ~30.0 Mn in 2017 to approximately USD ~50.0 Mn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into USD ~130.0 Mn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the improvement in network connectivity, government support, and rapid growth in the adoption of big data, and IoT services. Africa Data Centers, is strongly expanding in Nairobi, Kenya by launching new data centers. Kenya has 46 internet users per 100 and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 10 colocation data centers, and 19 cloud service providers.

USA Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027F-Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions

According to Ken Research estimates, Hyperscale data center market in USA generated a revenue of USD ~ Billion in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of ~14% in between 2017 and 2022. The surging growth is attributed to the increasing usage of internet, popularity of smart homes, wearables, trend of automation across industries, etc. The growth of Big Data; data coming from a number of sources that needs to be stored, processed and analysed to make informed business decisions in each and every industry. The drive to lessen energy consumption will act as a catalyst for the increased demand of energy efficient hyper-scale data centers in coming years.

Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027-Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions

According to Ken Research estimates, the Germany hyperscale data center market – which grew at a CAGR of 21.7% in the period of 2017-2022P – is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecasted period of 2022P-2027F, owing to Growing Volume of Big Data and Low costs to Enterprises. The 5G and 6G technology will push the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the Germany market. The market for big data and IoT is still in the nascent stage of growth. However, it has huge potential to be the strongest driver for Cloud Services Data Centre investments in the German market. New business models are likely to emerge including a pay-per-use utility model, built to suit, etc. Location and design, easy scalability, security, infrastructure, sustainable practices and reliable partner are the key determinants for Cloud Services and Hyperscale Data Centre demand.

South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027 – Driven by the Growing Adoption of Remote Work and Surging Demand of Cloud Computing Solutions

South Africa Hyperscale Data Centers Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR in double digits between 2022 and 2027E, one of the major determinants for the surging growth in coming years is attributed to the favourable government rules & regulations, formulated to support domestic and foreign investments in data and cloud infrastructure. Increased awareness on environmental impacts and government's aim to limit carbon footprints in upcoming years, will result in businesses adapting to a strategy to utilize least amount of energy. Teraco offering clients a global data center platform designed to enable digital businesses to scale within a highly connected data community across six Continents.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

[email protected]

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ken Research