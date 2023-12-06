Philippines E-Cigarette Regulation Report 2023 - Upcoming Tax Increases and Heavy Enforcement on Compliance with New Vaping Regulations

DUBLIN , Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines: E-Cigarette Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Online sales are allowed in the Philippines, provided that age-verification mechanisms are in place and businesses are previously registered with authorities. Unlike most markets, the Philippines requires combined health warnings on product packaging.

Some changes are expected for 2024, including certification, product registration and tax stamps. Tax increases and heavy enforcement on compliance with the new vaping regulations are expected.

This report offers an overview of the current regulatory framework for e-cigs and related products in the Philippines, covering all policy areas from taxation, notification and labelling to advertising, product restrictions and public usage.

This regulatory report will provide you with:

  • A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.
  • The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.
  • Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development.
  • Sources of further information, for example links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive summary
  • Outlook
  • Philippines: the basics
  • National regulatory framework
  • Age restrictions
  • Product restrictions
  • Labelling and packaging
  • Obligation to notify
  • Retail channel restrictions
  • Public usage
  • Advertising and marketing
  • Taxation
  • Sanctions
  • Relevant laws
  • Relevant bodies

