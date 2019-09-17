Philippines Equity Brokerage Revenue is Expected to Reach Over PHP 12.5 Billion by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Findings

Growth of Philippines Financial Brokerage Market is anticipated to be led by growth in trading volume through improvement in investor participation, surge in implementation of new technologies, collaboration between financial services firms, banks and fin-tech companies and growth of Fin-tech firms.

There is a possibility that the Commodities & Derivatives exchange could not be re-opened by the government in short term. Unavailability of trading exchange dedicated to Commodity & Derivative would curtail newer segments

Emerging Technologies: Emergence of new technologies is expected to transform the way financial services operate. Advanced data analytics would be used in portfolio management to arrive at the right blend of securities to be added in a portfolio. Artificial intelligence would be used as a customer service tool, thereby reducing the response time while improving the quality of assistance simultaneously.

Collaboration between Financial Services Firms, Banks and Fin-Tech Companies: Traditional financial services firms and banks enjoy a high customer base due to their long presence in the market. Moreover, these institutions are also trusted by the population. However, lack of technological advancements has limited their scope and quality of services. This issue can be resolved in future by partnering with Fin-tech firms that provide technological solutions. This will benefit all parties involved in the partnership as the new technologies developed by Fin-tech firms can be put to large scale use by the banks to cater to the needs of their clients. The entities can work in layers wherein the banks can form as the base and the other entities can work above, constantly innovating.

Introduction of Derivatives Trading: Derivatives & Futures trading is prohibited in Philippines right now, but it is expected that the PSE and other stakeholders will succeed in opening a Commodities & Future Exchange in the next few years. This will increase products on which brokerage firms can earn brokerage commissions. Introduction of derivatives trading will also increase foreign capital inflow in Philippines as foreign investors would now be able to hedge their exposures on investment in Philippines.

The report titled "Philippines Financial Brokerage Market Outlook to 2023 – By Equity on Basis of Transaction Value, By Transaction Mode (Online & Offline), By Basis of Time of Delivery (Intraday & Delivery Based), By Type of Investor (Domestic & FII)" by Ken Research suggested that the Financial Brokerage market in Philippines has been decreasing due to growing political instability, Operational Inefficiency and poor internal governance. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 12.5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2023E in Optimistic Scenario if the reforms undertaken by market participants work as expected, commodities & futures trading is initiated and the government's Investment plans for Financial sectors are followed

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Trading Activity

Equity

By Entity

Brokers-Dealers

Key Target Audience

Brokers

Dealers

Investment Banking and Private Equity Firms

Government Authority

Financial Institutions

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: FY'2014-FY'2018

FY'2014-FY'2018 Forecast Period: FY'2019-FY'2023E

Companies Covered:

UBS Securities

CLSA

Credit Suisse

COL Financial

Deutsche Regis Partners

Maybank ATR Kim

Macquarie Capital

Mandarin Securities

SB Equities

J.P. Morgan Securities

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Overview and Market Genesis for Philippines Financial Brokerage Market

Business Model Of Philippines Financial Brokerage Industry

Comparative Analysis of Philippines Financial Brokerage Market with Global Financial Brokerage Market

Investor Education in Philippines Financial Brokerage Market

Financial Brokerage Market Philippines Financial Brokerage Market Size, FY'2014-FY'2018

Philippines Financial Brokerage Market Segmentation

Snapshot of Philippines Financial Brokerage Market

Trends & Developments in the Philippines Financial Brokerage Market

Financial Brokerage Market Issues and Challenges in Philippines Financial Brokerage Market

Financial Brokerage Market SWOT Analysis of Philippines Financial Brokerage Market

Government regulations and Initiatives in Philippines Financial Market

Financial Market Competition Scenario & Major Players in Philippines Financial Brokerage Market

Financial Brokerage Market Philippines Brokerage Market Future Outlook and Projections,FY'2019-FY'2023

Analyst Recommendations

Inception of Derivatives Segment

For more information on the market research report, please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/banking-financial-services-and-insurance/financial-services/philippines-financial-brokerage-market-outlook/243555-93.html

