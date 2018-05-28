Philippines Industrial Water and Waste Treatment Market is Expected to Grow to USD 650 Million by 2022: Ken Research

Strict implementation of regulations by the DENR, rising number of ETPs in SMEs and growth in food and beverages industry will drive the future market as many industrial clusters are still without any water treatment facility or are in poor working conditions.

With the changed political landscape, the ascension of the mayor of Davao to the presidential post is expected to bolster in an increased focus on industrialization of the Mindanao region especially in packaged food industry and power sector.

Zero Liquid Discharge is the new and most emerging technology that is in demand from many industries to cut on their fresh water requirement.

Browse 19 market data Figures and 22 Tables spread through 76 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Philippines Industrial Water and Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook to 2022"

EPC Market for Industrial Water and Waste Water Treatment to be Driven by Manufacturing Capacity Expansion, Government Compliance Standards, Large Treated Water Demand

The market for Industrial water and waste treatment is expected to register growth around the double digit figure as it has gained fresh momentum due to enhanced focus of the government and its regulatory bodies. Demand for industrial water and waste water treatment industry in Philippines will be largely driven by increased concern for environment and lack of good quality water for industrial usage. The water bodies are polluted and water must be treated before putting it to any use. Similarly discharging effluent in the open creates a lot of problem in the surrounding areas which has long term health impact prompting local to protest against setting up industries. The government also has shown its concern and has designated the water quality management areas (WQMAs) to ensure treatment of water before being discharged in the water bodies. The robust growth forecast for the manufacturing sector will further boost the demand for water treatment plants in new and upcoming industries. Expansion of current capacity and up-gradation of existing facilities with better, improved and efficient system will further boost the market.

Southern part of the country i.e. the Mindanao region is fast emerging as the major destination for industrial water and waste water treatment industry. Upcoming manufacturing unit and increased participation of the private sector in developing manufacturing capacity in this region will result in large number of projects. The reliance on coal based thermal plants and upcoming projects of coal based power plants will also result in high value project creation for the water and wastewater treatment industry.

Analysts at Ken Research believe that promoting better regulations, providing more grants for research and development, involving participation of SMEs will help in promoting the water treatment industry. New and upcoming industries with focus on efficiency will promote the use of high end technologies. Water conservation will remain the key theme for promotion of Industrial water and waste water treatment industry.

Commitment to conserve the environment and rising awareness about benefits of water treatment for society as whole are expected to have positive impact on the demand.

Water Treatment by Industry:

Electronics-Semiconductors

Agriculture-Food Processing

Chemicals-Pharmaceuticals-Fertilizers

Power and Others

Region Covered

Luzon

Visayas

Mindanao

Type of Revenue Streams, Products and Technology Covered:

Zero Liquid Discharge

EPC contracts

Operation and maintenance Capacity Addition

Effluent Treatment Plants and Combine Effluent Treatment Plant

Water Treatment Plants

Companies Covered in the Report

Ecosystem Technology International Inc

Maynilad Water

Subic Water and Sewerage Company

Va Tech Wabag Philippines

