Philippines International Remittance Market is Expected to Register Inbound Transaction Volume of USD 42 Billion by 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Philippines International Remittance Market Segmentation by Major channels (Banks and Non Banks) by Remittance Source Regions (Americans, Middle East, Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa) and by Land Based and Sea Based

August 2018 |Key Takeaway from Ken Research report titled, Philippines Money Transfer and Bill Payment Market Outlook to 2023

Increasing digital trends are expected to revolutionize the mobile financial services in the country through virtual currencies, wearable technologies and biometrics.

Growth in financial inclusion and banked population in Philippines is envisaged to create opportunities for banks to further increase their penetration in future.

is envisaged to create opportunities for banks to further increase their penetration in future. Advent of digital currency and blockchain technology will make companies adaptable for new currencies such as bitcoin to enable remittance services in the country.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )





Increased accessibility of banks is expected to raise the rate of remittances channeled through banks. Moreover, as financial inclusion leads to more Filipinos with bank accounts, remittances coursed through banks will further witness an increase in the coming years. The US is likely to be the largest country of origin of overseas remittances owing to the relatively high average amount of money sent by a Filipino residing and working in the US.

The growing remittance partnerships in the country between banks, pawnshops and money transfer organizations are also expected to strengthen the market in the coming five years. However, stricter immigration regulations in the remittance source countries can be posed as a challenge for remittance growth in the future. Remittances may also be impacted by the de-risking followed by banks and increased regulation of money transfer operators, both aimed at reducing financial crime will continue to constrain the growth of formal remittances.

However, major digital trends are expected to revolutionize the mobile financial services in the country majorly through virtual currencies, wearable technologies and biometrics. In future, bitcoin is expected to have a large impact on the global remittance market, particularly in developing countries such as the Philippines. On the other hand, the growing popularity of bitcoin in Philippines has even prompted the BSP to draft new regulations on bitcoin remittances market to promote the use of digital transactions in the country which will augment the growth of Philippines International Remittance market.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " Philippines Money Transfer and Bill Payments Market Outlook to 2023 - By Domestic Remittance Banking and Non Banking (Pawnshops, MTO) Channels, International Remittance Flow Corridors and Channel; Bill Payment Segment" believe that promoting latest technologies such as digitization of money transfer, development of transaction platforms and increasing deployment of Filipinos in overseas countries will aid the Philippines International Remittance Market. This will help the sector to register positive CAGR of 5.1% during the period 2018-2023 in terms of transaction volume.

Keywords

Average Remittance Transactions Philippines

Competitive Landscape Philippines International Remittance

Philippines Remittance Industry

Inbound Remittance to Philippines

Philippines Domestic Remittance InMigrants

Philippines International Remittance Growth

Philippines Bill Payments Expenditure

Philippines Bill Payments Industry

Third Party Bill Payment Market Philippines

Philippines Domestic Remittance Volume

Philippines International Money Transfer Industry

Bill Payments Market Filipino

Philippines Bill Payments Market Growth

Philippines Domestic Money Transfer Future

Domestic Remittance Transactions Philippines

Pawnshops Remittance Market Philippines

Philippines Domestic Remittance Sector

Philippines International Remittance Future

Banking Channel Remittance Philippines

Flow Corridor Remittance Philippines

Money Transfer Operators in Philippines

Pawnshop Remittance Volume Philippines

Penetration Mobile Money Transfers Philippines

Philippines International Remittance Size

Products Mentioned:

Domestic Remittance Banking Pawnshops MTO

By Type of Services Branch Pickups Online Door to Door Prepaid Cards Direct Credit to Bank Account)

Flow Corridors;

International Remittance Banking Non Banking Channel Diaspora Population Personal Remittance Land Based Sea Based Overseas Filipino Workers

Bill Payment by Categories Water Electricity Fuel Bills Education Insurance Premium Communication

by Categories

Companies Mentioned

LBC Express

Palawan Pawnshop

Cebuana Lhuillier

Western Union

M Lhuillier

Pinoy Express

Banco de Oro

Bank of Philippine Islands

Metropolitan Bank

iRemit

Smart Money

Globe GCash

Related Reports:

Mexico Remittance & Bill Payment Market Outlook to 2021 - Growing Mexican Immigrants in the US & Increasing Internet Penetration to Drive Market Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the remittance & bill payment market in Mexico. The report covers various aspects such as overall size of Mexico Remittance market in terms of transaction volume and total number of transactions.

UAE Remittance and Bill Payments Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Expatriate Population, Growing Business Activities and Increasing Demand for Utilities to Foster Growth

The report which provides a comprehensive analysis of remittance and bill payments market in UAE. The report covers market size, segmentation on the basis of remittance channel, mode of transfer, type of service and remittance corridor for international remittance market.

Russia Remittance and Bill Payments Market by Inbound and Outbound International Remittance, By Mode of Transfer (Cash or Electronic Transfers), By Channel (Bank and Non-Bank) - Outlook to 2021

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of remittance and bill payments market in Russia. The report covers market size, segmentation on the basis of inbound & outbound remittance, remittance channel, mode of transfer and remittance corridor for international remittance market.

Nigeria Remittance and Bill Payments Market Outlook by Inbound and Outbound International Remittance, By Mode of Transfer (Cash or Electronic Transfers), By Channel (Bank and Non-Bank) - Outlook to 2022

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of international inbound, outbound, domestic remittance and bill payments market in Nigeria.





Contact Us:



Ken Research



Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications



Ankur@kenresearch.com



+91-9015378249





SOURCE Ken Research