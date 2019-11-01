Philippines IT Industry Analysis & Forecasts to 2023: Growth is Driven by Increasing FDI from Foreign Players and Multiple Employment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines IT Industry - By Hardware Market (Computer Sales and Peripherals Sales, By IT-BPO Market (Contact Center, Software Development, Transcription, Animation and Other BPOs), By Software Market (Software Development and Software Publishing) and By Antivirus Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As of today, the primary verticals/sector of ITES sector in the Philippines include software development and publishing, call centers, BPO, animation, production and sales of hardware components. The industry has showcased tremendous growth in terms of revenues. The growth is driven by increasing FDI from foreign players and multiple employment opportunities available for Filipinos.



Philippines Hardware Market



In accordance with the International Data Corporation, IT spending in the Philippines was observed to be majorly skewed towards hardware components. Majority of the IT spend by enterprises focused on purchase devices such as PC, laptops, smartphones, tablets and others. Philippines ' hardware market size was witnessed to increase over the years both in terms of sales volumes and revenues.

Competition within the Philippines hardware market was observed to be mildly fragmented with the presence of significant players such as Samsung, Acer, Apple, Asus, LG, Toshiba, Vaio, Lenovo and others. Over the forecast period of 2018-2023, the country's hardware market revenues are further estimated to increase owing to a potential rise in the overall sales of computers and peripherals



Philippines IT-BPO Market



The BPO boom in the Philippines has not only been led by traditional low value added call centers but also through high end outsourcing or KPOs. The country's IT-BPO market revenues were observed to grow during the review period 2012-2018. Call/Contact centers comprise a major proportion of the Philippines IT-BPO sector and have been using their potential of creative design, talent workforce, large number of legal professionals and accountants.



Competition within the Philippines IT-BPO market was observed to be mildly fragmented with the presence of both domestic and international players such as Accenture, Convergys, JPMorgan, Sutherland, 24/7 Philippines Inc, Telephilippines and others. The BPO industry of the Philippines is expected to get influenced by emergence of AIS (Artificial Intelligence Systems) for instance, AI-powered translators which would affect the wide use of English in the country.



Philippines Software Market



Over the past few decades, software development in the Philippines has become one of the more established sub-sectors of the country's IT and IT-ES industry along with the presence of both domestic and international firms that are capable of delivering services and products that match up with the rigid global standards. In comparison to the other Southeast nations like China and India, critical factors that are adding momentum to the country's software industry are its cultural and western-accent similarities especially with the US; cost competitiveness and good knowledge in terms of IT background; thus proving to be a more useful resource.



Major Players operating within the Philippines software industry include IBM, Accenture, Genpact; UST Global, Pointwest, Existglobal, Capgemini, HP and others. Over the forecast period, Philippine's software market is expected to grow owing to the increasing number of software-centric startups within the country.

Philippines Antivirus Market



The growing concern for cybersecurity and prevention of virus attacks has led several Filipino companies to adopt total security solutions consisting of internet security, anti-spyware, malware, anti-virus and others. In terms of revenues, the country's antivirus market showcased year on year growth during 2012-2018 and was dominated by the enterprise segment, followed by the retail segment.

Most of the companies were witnessed to use Microsoft Defender instead of any other anti-virus system as it comes in a pre-installed format within the PC itself. Competition within the antivirus industry was witnessed to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a limited number of players in the country. Some of the leading companies in this segment are international namely Trend Micro, Sophos, Norton McAfee, Symantec, Kaspersky, Avast, ESET and others.



However, several domestic firms have also been emerging in this market. Increasing number of internet users across various verticals is anticipated to boost the demand for antivirus solutions in the near future to avoid any data breach or illegal cyber activity.

Trends and Developments



Trends and Developments in the Philippines Hardware Market

Preferred Investment Destination of Foreign Players

PC Hardware Launches

The Industrial Internet of Things

Price Variation in Hardware Components

Decline in the PC Device Market and Home Printing

Virtualization Environment

Trends and Developments in the Philippines IT-BPO Market

Rising Filipino Labor force

New Technologies are Emerging in the Philippines IT-BPO Segment

IT-BPO Segment Multitasking to Overcome Skill Shortage

BPOs Open Up to Philippine Startups

Increased Transparency

New Outsourcing Destinations to Emerge in Near Future

Increasing Offshore Ventures in Future

Increase in Technological partnerships

Trends and Developments in the Philippines Software Market

Emergence of Technology Start-Up Companies in the Philippines

Software Development towards Gaming is Increasing

Increasing Adoption of Virtualized Environment

Social Media Integration

Greater Cybersecurity Focus

Cloud-Based Data

Trends and Developments in Philippines Anti-Virus Market

Increasing Incidents of Cyber Threats in the Philippines

High Level of Risk and Online Threat Towards Mobile Usage

In-Line Anti-malware Technology

Going Low-Tech for E-Mail

Alternative Anti-Virus Approaches

