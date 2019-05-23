Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market is Expected to Reach PHP 1,100 Billion in Terms of Revenues by the Year 2024: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Philippines Development Plan by government for the period 2017-2022 is aimed at accelerating infrastructure programs and projects thereby positively impacting demand for logistics.

Philippines Port Agency is aiming to accelerate the implementation of infrastructure projects in ports nationwide under the 'Build-Build-Build' program to decongest ports for cargo and passenger.

In order to keep up with the rapid demand of logistics, the warehousing facilities will look forward for speedy upgradation to handle larger volumes of traffic with digitized and efficient management systems.

Growing Economy of Philippines: Strong economic growth is likely to boost the logistics market in the country during the forecasted period. The sectors which are expected to be particularly depending on logistics services include healthcare, telecommunication, electronics and retail. An increase in the consumer spending will provide a strong impetus for the growth of these sectors thereby affecting the logistics market positively. The country aims to achieve national Ambisyon by the year 2040 which will witness its GDP per capita grow by three times. This will positively impact the demand for products such as apparel, electronics, food and beverages which will also augment demand for logistics services in the country.

Encouraging trade among ASEAN: The establishment of ASEAN Economic Community in the year 2015 was aimed at improving the trade scenario in the region by freeing up the movement of people and goods across the bloc. The Blueprint for 2025 adopted by ASEAN leaders at 27th ASEAN Summit in 2015 will help in facilitating the utilization of ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement and allow liberalization of logistics services across the nations including Philippines.

Emergence of Technological Advancements: The logistics companies are expected to invest on advanced technologies solutions such as autonomous logistics, real-time tracking, automation and robotics in order to provide an improved customer service. With the growing international trade, incorporation of advanced technology based solutions will help in an efficient delivery of products by the logistics providers. New technological services such as real time tracking and warehouse management systems provide complete information about the shipment by offering real time data to the customers and proper track record of movement of goods in storage facilities. The country also witnesses a rising demand for blast freezing in its cold storage facilities. Such advanced technologies are expected to keep the operations of logistics and warehousing industry in Philippines both effective and efficient.

Booming Industries: FMCG products, food processing and pharmaceuticals sector have showcased considerable growth in the Filipino economy and have raised the requirements of specialized integrated logistics services. Advanced warehousing capabilities which require temperature control environments will look forward to increase in the coming years to support the growth of specialized industries such as pharmaceuticals and energy sectors.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2024 – By Freight Forwarding (Air, Sea, Land), Domestic and International Freight Flow Corridor; By Warehousing (Industrial/Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others), Express and E-commerce Logistics, Balikbayan Box, Third Party Logistics" believe that the logistics industry is in its growth stage and is projected to expand in future through increasing government investment to improve the nation's infrastructure and rising demand for e-commerce logistics to meet the consumption requirement of growing population. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 8.2% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Key Segments Covered

Logistics and Warehousing:

By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Value Added Services)

Freight Forwarding:

By Mode of Transport (Water Transport, Road Transport and Air Transport)



By Major Flow Corridors (Asia, North America , Europe , Middle East and Others)

, , and Others)

By Owned and Rented / 3PL



By Delivery Type (Normal Delivery and Express Delivery)



By Mode of Freight (International Freight and Domestic Freight)

Express Delivery:

By Mode of Transport (Air Express and Road Express)



By Delivery Type (International Express and Domestic Express)



By Business Model (B2B, B2C and C2C)

E-Commerce:

By Channel (E-Commerce Merchants and 3PL Companies)



By Time Duration (One Day Delivery, Two Day Delivery, Same Day Delivery and Others)



By Area of Delivery (Intracity and Intercity)



By Payment Method (Cash on Delivery and Others)

Third Party Logistics:

By Market Type (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Services)

Warehousing:

By End User (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Consumables, Textile and Footwear, Electronics, Chemicals and Others)



By Domestic and International Companies



By Business Model (Industrial / Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others)



By Owned and Rented Warehouses

Balikbayan Box:

By Seasonal Demand (On-Season and Off-Season)

Key Target Audience

Logistics Companies

Warehousing Companies

Cold Chain Companies

Courier and Parcel Companies

Express Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Companies

Logistics Association

Government Association

Investors and Private Equity Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2018-2024

Companies Covered:

Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Market:

Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation



International Container Terminal Services Inc.



Lorenzo Shipping Corporation



Metro Alliance Holdings & Equity Corporation



Asian Terminals Inc.



AAI Worldwide Logistics Inc.



Kintetsu World Express



Royal Cargo



Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.



All Transport Network Logistics (ATN)



F2 Logistics All Systems Logistics (ASL)



LF Logistics



Nippon Express



Panalpina



Expeditors



Orient Freight International



Metro Combined Logistics Solutions Inc.



Infinity Logistics Philippines Co.



MMG Corporation Philippines

Express Delivery Market:

LBC Express



Philippines Postal Corporation



2Go Group Inc.



JRS Express



AirFreight 2100 (Air21)



Xend Business Solutions



Abest Express

E-Commerce Logistics Market:

Lazada Express



Shopee



DHL Philippines



Zalora

Balikbayan Box Market:

Jolly B Box



Forex Cargo



Afreight



Zalora

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction

Transport and Logistics Infrastructure in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

Logistics and Warehousing Market Value Chain Analysis in Philippines Logistics Market

Logistics Market Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Size

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation

Philippines Freight Forwarding Market

Philippines Warehousing Market

Philippines Express Delivery Logistics Market

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market

Philippines Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market

Philippines Balikbayan Box Market

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Drivers and Trends

Regulatory Scenario in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

Logistics and Warehousing Market Issues and Challenges in Philippines Logistics Market

Logistics Market SWOT Analysis in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

Logistics and Warehousing Market Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

Logistics and Warehousing Market Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections

Analyst Recommendations in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

Logistics and Warehousing Market Macroeconomic Variables Affecting Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

