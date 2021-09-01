Philippines Pharmacy Retail Industry Outlook to 2025 - Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% basis Revenue during 2019-2025: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth of Organized Pharmacy: The organized pharmacy retail chains are growing aggressively in the Philippines. In order to achieve speedy growth, the pharmacy chains are acquiring the independent pharmacies and regional chains as it helps them to save the costs and operations to open a pharmacy store and building it up from scratch. Manila, Central Luzon, Bicol Region have been key target regions for opening new pharmacies. As the market is becoming concentrated day by day, the companies are focusing on opening the stores in different provinces and less developed regions of the country especially in the Visayas Islands.

Growth of Non Communicable Diseases: As per a survey in the Philippines, more than half of the population above the age of 20 drinks regularly and more than one third of the population aged 15 years - smokes. As a result, one in every five person is suffering from high blood pressure therefore, it is expected that there will be growth in the non-communicable diseases segment in the Philippines. As, Philippines have some of the highest medicine costs in the ASEAN countries, the consumers are purchasing more of the generic medicines than the branded products. It is estimated that the generic medicines segment will be approximately 64% of the total medicine retail in the Philippines by the year ending 2025.

Change in Attitude towards Health & Wellness Due to Covid 19 Outbreak: Philippines witnessed some of the strictest lockdown regulations all across the globe. As per a survey, ~68% of the population plans to improve personal self-care for future health issues, ~38% population feels OTC medications should be consumed for better health and to be prepared for future health crisis, ~35% population feels medicines should be purchased of trusted brand from a trusted source and overall ~60% population wants to improve planning for their future well being.

Analyst at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market Outlook to 2025 - By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), By Location (Standalone and Hospital Based), By Region (North, Central and South), By Product Sales (Prescribed Medicines, OTC Products, Non Pharma Products and Medical Equipments), By Drug Type (Generic And Patented) and By Therapeutic Class" observed that the Philippines is a growing market for pharmaceutical products. The market has presence of high number of unorganized pharmacy stores. The chain pharmacies are acquiring regional pharmacies and independent pharmacies for fast expansion. Many chains are also adopting franchise model for store expansion. Increasing demand for maintenance medicines and increased health awareness due to the Covid Outbreak will continue to push the growth in the market. The market demand will increase for generic medicines due to the low prices. The Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% on the basis of the revenue generated during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

