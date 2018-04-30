Philippines Showcases 7,641 Islands In Tourism, Trade, Investment Expo

On May 9 at 10 AM, the Expo kicks off with a special opening ceremony graced by Her Royal Highness Princess Katarina of Yugoslavia and Serbia. Secretary Teo will be joined by Philippine Ambassador to the United Nations Teodoro Locsin, Jr; Manuel A.J. Teehankee, Undersecretary for International Economic Relations, Dept of Foreign Affairs, President of the Philippine Tourism Promotions Board Cesar Montano, as well as other high-ranking officials.

Day One also features a panel on "Why Invest in the Philippines," with Manuel A.J. Teehankee, Undersecretary for International Economic Relations, Dept of Foreign Affairs; Teodoro Locsin, Jr., Philippine Ambassador to the United Nations, along with award-winning journalist Ramy Inocencio of Bloomberg Television and Radio News.

Explores Expo promotes ties between the Philippines and the world. The Philippines registered economic growth of 6.7 percent in 2017, just behind China's 6.9 percent and Vietnam's 6.8 percent. Business Insider ranked the Philippines as the top country to invest in 2018.

"I am confident that the Expo will successfully present the Philippines as a premier tourism and investment destination, and New York certainly offers an unparalleled international stage to bring people together whether as prospective tourists or investors," Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel G. Romualdez said in a statement after a briefing with the Explore Islands Philippines Team in Washington, DC.

On Thursday, May 10th, the Department of Tourism will speak about various tourism initiatives. Philippine Air Lines will give a special presentation.

Explore will celebrate arts and culture on May 11-12, showcasing artists and artisans from the U.S. and the Philippines. Day 3's program will include presentations from the Cultural Center of the Philippines, a performance by the Parangal Dance Company, Philippine martial arts, weavers, artisans and fashion.

Entry to the Expo is free and it runs from 9am to 6pm each day. Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central can be accessed by the Pershing Square,at 42nd St and major subways (4, 5, 6, 7, S trains).

The Expo is presented by JS Productions, the Department of Tourism of the Philippines and the Philippine Tourism Promotion Board.

Visit us at: www.exploreislandsphilippines.com or Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @ExploreIslandsPhilippines #ExploreIlsandsPH.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philippines-showcases-7-641-islands-in-tourism-trade-investment-expo-300638705.html

SOURCE Explore Islands Philippines

Related Links

http://www.exploreislandsphilippines.com

