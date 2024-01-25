Philippines Social Commerce Sector Projected to Reach US$2.42 Billion by 2028 ? Market Report Uncovers Key Growth Trends and Dynamics

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market intelligence report offers an incisive look at the burgeoning social commerce industry in the Philippines, underlining its rapid growth trajectory with annual forecasts promising a significant expansion from US$0.96 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$2.42 billion by 2028.

A surge in social commerce is detailed through a data-centric lens, highlighting over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) that encapsulate end-use sectors, operational insights, retail product dynamics, and intricate consumer demographics.

The comprehensive analysis presented by the report serves as a pivotal reference for stakeholders and investors, revealing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% from 2023 to 2028 within the Filipino market.

This robust growth underscores the pivotal role of social commerce, with widespread implications for the ecommerce industry at large. This anticipated expansion within the market is driven by a fusion of technological advancements, user-engagement strategies, evolving consumer behaviors, and innovative retailing experiences, all of which are meticulously explored within the study.

Scope of Analysis

Detailed breakdown of the ecommerce industry's performance indicators from 2019 to 2028.

Granular forecasts for the social commerce market with segmentation including by retail product categories such as Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, and Food & Grocery.

Examination of the social commerce landscape across B2B, B2C, and C2C end-use segments.

Insightful data on device utilization, highlighting mobile and desktop preferences among consumers.

Geographical market distribution analysis in domestic, cross-border, and city-tier contexts.

Future predictions for payment method trends, covering a spectrum from credit and debit cards to digital wallets and mobile payments.

Investigative reporting on the proliferation of platforms such as Video Commerce, Social Reselling, and Group Buying.

Demographic and behavioral analytics offering a stratified view of consumer trends by age, income level, and gender.

Report Offerings:

In-depth understanding of social commerce market dynamics paired with forecast insights for 2019-2028.

Opportunity assessments by end-use sectors to pinpoint emerging market potential across diverse industries.

Strategies tailored to market-specific segments for maximizing growth and addressing social commerce industry trends, drivers, and risks.

