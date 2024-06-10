PHILIP'S ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL OF PATERSON, LOCAL COMMUNITY, AND BUILDING HOPE CELEBRATE OPENING OF NEW FACILITY FOR GROWING K-8 SCHOOL

"At Building Hope we champion opportunities, like this one at Philip's Academy Charter School of Paterson, to innovate, to collaborate, and to create lasting change in communities," said Building Hope Real Estate Senior Vice President Jerry Zayets in remarks made at the ribbon cutting. "We were fortunate to work with partners like Studio Twenty-Seven Architecture and O.A. Peterson Construction Company, to design and build a beautiful facility for Philip's that would enhance the experience of learning and create connection and social impact in the community."

"We are thrilled to inaugurate our state-of-the-art school building, a testament to the confidence and commitment of our community and stakeholders," shared Philip's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dowayne Davis in his remarks. "This facility ensures we no longer need to separate students and families across multiple buildings, and we can now prepare healthy meals on-site. Our young people have access to beautiful classrooms, a modern gym, play spaces, and dedicated staff working tirelessly to ensure their social, emotional, and academic growth. As the CEO of Philip's, I am beyond proud to serve our school and the connect with the broader community of Paterson in our new home."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony underscored the community's support with remarks from Paterson Mayor André Sayegh, Council President Alex Mendez, New Jersey General Assemblywoman Shavonda E. Sumter, NJPCSA Senior Advisor TJ Best, Paterson's 3rd Ward Council President Alex Mendez, Executive County Superintendent of Schools Kesha Drakeford, and Philip's CEO Dr. Dowayne Davis. The event also included a message from a Philip's Academy student and a performance by the school choir.

New Jersey General Assemblywoman Shavonda E. Sumter, who was born and raised in Paterson and who represents the city as its state representative also spoke at the event. "It was important that I be here with you today because this moment is for our city of Paterson and for our students," said Assemblywoman Sumter. "I salute Philip's Academy with a citation representing the hard work it took get to here. Thank you to the board, to those who volunteer, to our city council, to our mayor, to our superintendent of schools, and to each of you, for sticking to the fight. Paterson has grit and tenacity, and it took both to get us here today."

Philip's Academy, which opened in 2016 with just 60 kindergartners, now serves 660 students from Kindergarten through Grade 8. With the doors opening in April 2024, the academic building brings the entire school community under one roof, replacing three separate locations previously used. The new location also features state-of-the-art amenities such as a basketball court and a full commercial kitchen, enhancing the educational experience.

Philip's provides a rigorous and moral education to a diverse student body, utilizing a hands-on, technology-infused learning environment that includes both indoor and outdoor spaces. The school's programs emphasize global citizenship, environmental sustainability, and personal virtue. Philip's Academy Charter School of Paterson is currently accepting applications for enrollment for grades K-8. Learn more by visiting www.pacspaterson.org.

For more information about how Building Hope helps charter schools nationwide with facilities, financing, and operational services customized to their goals and school culture, visit www.buildinghope.org .

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national non-profit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has supported over $1 billion in the development of school facilities. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.

Media Contact

ShinePR for Building Hope and Philip's Academy Charter School of Paterson

[email protected]

SOURCE Building Hope