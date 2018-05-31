Philips and Dana-Farber operationalize and scale Clinical Pathways at ASCO 2018

Cancer is an incredibly complex set of diseases and the amount of information and treatment options available can be challenging to cope with for oncologists. Philips will leverage Dana-Farber Clinical Pathways to effectively map cancer patients to the appropriate treatment options. Philips will power this clinical decision support through its oncology informatics suite, which integrates radiology, pathology, genomics and EHR data to support pathways to scale precision medicine.

For example, in patients whose chronic myelogenous leukemia is progressing after first-line therapy, Dana-Farber Pathways helps physicians sort through over a dozen different possible resistance mutations and a handful of targeted therapies with very different side effect profiles to find the most appropriate treatment for that particular patient.





"Every cancer patient deserves the best possible care. Our Clinical Pathways provide physicians with the most current, evidence-based best practices so that all patients may be treated with the same high standard of care," said Dr. Laurie H. Glimcher, CEO, Dana-Farber. "Cancer medicine is changing rapidly, and physicians are tasked with interpreting massive amounts of new information generated from publications and clinical trials. Through this collaboration with Philips, we can help them choose the best possible treatment for patients based on specific information and the deep experience of our clinicians."

"Patient-centric care is key to providing the best cancer treatment to those who need it," said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. "Together with our partners, we aim to optimize the flow of patient information from various sources and streamline care delivery through the adoption of best practices. By leveraging the unrivaled clinical knowledge and expertise incorporated in Dana-Farber Clinical Pathways, Philips' oncology informatics suite of technologies can assist in providing the most effective care for people based on their genome, and then put it in the hand of doctors through clinical decision support."

Dana-Farber Clinical Pathways will provide best practices from the institute's leading oncologists and extensive care teams to support cancer treatment, leveraging the integrated diagnostic capabilities of Philips IntelliSpace Oncology, a cloud-based precision medicine platform that integrates information across different clinical domains. As cancer treatment changes regularly, updates will be made to each pathway several times a year.

For more information on Philips collaboration with Dana-Farber, the full portfolio of Philips oncology informatics solutions and Philips' presence at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, visit Booth #7159 on the exhibit floor, and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for #ASCO18 updates throughout the event.

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O'Reilly

Philips Group Press Office

Tel: +1 978-221-8919

E-mail: Kathy.Oreilly@Philips.com

Twitter: @kathyoreilly

Ellen Berlin

Director of Media Relations, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Tel : 617-632-4090

E-mail : ellen_berlin@dfci.harvard.edu

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 74,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

From achieving the first remissions in childhood cancer with chemotherapy in 1948, to developing the very latest new therapies, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. It is the only center ranked in the top 4 of U.S. News and World Report's Best Hospitals for both adult and pediatric cancer care.

Dana-Farber sits at the center of a wide range of collaborative efforts to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center provides the latest in cancer care for adults; Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for children. The Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center unites the cancer research efforts of five Harvard academic medical centers and two graduate schools, while Dana-Farber Community Cancer Care provides high quality cancer treatment in communities outside Boston's Longwood Medical Area.

Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique, 50/50 balance between cancer research and care, and much of the Institute's work is dedicated to translating the results of its discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philips-and-dana-farber-operationalize-and-scale-clinical-pathways-at-asco-2018-300657048.html

SOURCE Royal Philips

Related Links

http://www.philips.com

