Philips and leading dental practice network Tend collaborate to enhance patients' smiles with Philips Zoom! whitening portfolio

Tend patients can now access Philips Zoom! WhiteSpeed, which combines the power of hydrogen peroxide (HP) and advanced blue LED light technology to achieve brilliant results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, announced a collaboration with Tend ®, a top-rated and in-demand full service dental practice, to bring Philips Zoom! , the No.1 patient-requested professional whitening brand in the U.S. 1, to Tend's national network of dental offices. Tend's clinicians will now be able to offer their patients Philips Zoom! WhiteSpeed , a light-accelerated treatment clinically proven to whiten patients' teeth up to eight shades in 45 minutes 2.

Philips Zoom! in-office whitening offers dramatic results in minimal time, making it a superior choice for both patients and dental professionals. The advanced blue LED light technology used in Philips Zoom! WhiteSpeed targets stain components that hydrogen peroxide alone cannot, enhancing the whitening process. This technology not only speeds up the whitening process but also ensures safe, consistent and reliable results, with little to no sensitivity for most patients. Tend's wide client base is now able to book these premium whitening treatments, and see results in under one hour, while they are still in the chair. As the demand for cosmetic whitening grows, Tend is poised to deliver yet another dental tech innovation to their patients.

"Our partnership with Tend highlights our shared commitment to improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation and a superior patient experience," said Matina Vidalis, Senior Marketing Director, Consumer & Professional Oral Healthcare, Philips North America. "We're excited to collaborate with Tend's network of dental professionals to provide evidence-based whitening solutions, helping more people love and take care of their smiles."

"At Tend, our mission is to innovate in healthcare and hospitality," said Dr. Christopher Salierno, Tend's Chief Dental Officer. "Offering this premium whitening treatment with demonstrated results is the newest way we continue to invest in our patient care."

Philips Zoom! in-office whitening is now available at Tend dental practices. Visit PhilipsOralHealthcare.com and HelloTend.com to learn more.

1 Among dental professionals who have patients requesting specific brands of whitening

2 Assumes application of 25% peroxide gel

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2023 sales of EUR 18.2 billion and employs approximately 69,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

About Tend

Tend redefines the dental visit, making going to the dentist something to look forward to. Launched in October 2019, Tend innovates dentistry by focusing on the patient, using technology, a hospitality-driven mindset, and a top tier clinical team to deliver best-in-class treatment.

With 28 locations across New York, Washington DC, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville and Connecticut, Tend sets a new standard for the dental experience; transforming a dreaded chore into a hassle-free, personalized moment set in a calm, inviting, and thoughtfully-designed space. Tend is recognized as one of the country's top-rated premier full-service dental practices, with over 650 team members across multiple locations. For more information, visit hellotend.com .

