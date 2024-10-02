Philips Avent Enters the Smart Parenting Category with the launch of its most advanced baby monitor: the Premium Connected Baby Monitor

The monitor helps parents Share the Care and provides them reassurance

Fitted with patented SenseIQ™ wearable-free sleep and breathing tracking and scientifically proven Cry Translation [1] technology, parents can use AI to track baby's sleep and breathing and receive a window into their wellbeing

Caregivers can view baby through camera connection to the Parent Unit which stays connected with or without Wi-Fi, or through the Baby Monitor+ app via phone

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of the new Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor. With one in two moms finding it challenging to relax when baby is sleeping [2], the Premium Connected Baby Monitor makes the invisible visible, giving parents total reassurance with proprietary SenseIQ sleep and breathing tracking and scientifically-proven Cry Detection and Translation technologies.

Giving parents complete peace of mind around baby's wellbeing

Comprising a Baby Unit camera, Parent Unit and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ mobile app for viewing baby, the Premium Connected Baby Monitor with SenseIQ sleep and breathing tracking technologies analyzes millions of pixels every second. This technology translates the tiny chest motions of baby's breathing into sleep status and breathing rate updates – without the need for a wearable accessory. Scientifically proven Cry Detection and Translation technology uses AI and machine learning to interpret baby's cries, giving parents extra reassurance. Notifications via the Parent Unit or Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app let parents know if baby is tired, gassy, hungry, uncomfortable, or irritated so they can understand baby's cues and needs.

A constant connection between parent and baby, helping parents Share the Care with reassurance

The rechargeable Parent Unit, with 5" screen and over 400-yard range [3], ensures a reliable and secure connection with or without Wi-Fi. The Parent Unit has up to 12 hours of runtime [4] so parents can keep an eye on baby all day or night long, allowing them to recharge, practice self-care and enjoy some time away when baby is in its crib. Whether at home or away from baby, the free to download Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app provides parents with an instant connection to baby and a window into their wellbeing. The Baby Unit camera with full HD and night vision gives parents a crystal-clear view of their baby so they can always see even the tiniest of movements.

Designed with safety and security in mind

The Premium Connected Baby Monitor's Secure Connect feature ensures a reliable and secure connection to baby from anywhere; the connection is completely private with multiple encrypted links between the Baby Unit, Parent Unit and Baby Monitor+ app so all data and imagery are protected. With a 2-in-1 mount included, the Baby Unit attaches securely to the crib or the wall, keeping the Baby Unit firmly in place and the cords away from the baby. For extra peace of mind, the Baby Unit's room thermometer and built-in nightlight provides assurance to caregivers of the environment in baby's room. If the room becomes too warm or cold, parents receive personalized notifications via the Parent Unit or Baby Monitor+ app.

A window into baby's wellbeing

The Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor's Automated Sleep Diary (part of the Baby Monitor+ app) logs baby's sleep, generating insights and helping caregivers better understand baby's sleep states and wake windows – making it easy to stay on top of baby's constantly changing sleep rhythm. With historical sleep statistics from the past 30 days visualized in handy graphs, parents will be in-the-know about sleep regressions and other changes to baby's sleep schedule. With the True Talk Back feature, parents can speak to and hear baby all at once, helping to soothe and comfort their baby without having to enter the room. Parents can comfort their baby with tranquil tracks, natural soothing sounds, or white noise; from garden birdsong to classic lullabies to parents' own voice recordings.

"Philips Avent offers innovative solutions to support moms and empower them and their village to Share the Care," said Brenda Kapner, Marketing Director of Mother and Childcare at Philips. "Equipped with Cry Detection and Translation technologies along with Philips proprietary SenseIQ, our Premium Connected Baby Monitor offers updates on baby's sleep, breathing, and well-being, giving parents the freedom to take time for themselves while sharing the care with reassurance."

Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor is available on Amazon.com from October 1, 2024. Visit https://amazon.com/dp/B0D161PYFW for more details.

[1] Our Cry Detection and Translation technology is powered by Zoundream™.

[2] Philips Avent Share the care global research conducted by OnePoll, November 2023.

[3] Up to 400 meters outdoors and 50 meters indoors.

[4] In ECO mode.

