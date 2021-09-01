Philips Avent Evolves Portfolio with Suite of Product Innovations and Enhancements

Each of the new Philips Avent products were created to help feed and soothe baby more efficiently, emphasizing their growth and development while also taking their caregiver's time and peace of mind into account. Featuring increased functionality and advanced technology, the new offerings provide flexibility to help ensure a healthy start for happy babies.

"Philips Avent spent over five years researching and developing these latest updates to our legacy offerings to ensure that the brand continues to meet the evolving need of parents now and in the future," said Brenda Kapner, Director, Philips Avent.

All portfolio expansion and updates include:

Philips Avent Soothie Heart : The all-new one-piece silicone orthodontic pacifier is designed to calm and soothe baby as well as support natural oral development. Based off the traditional Philips Avent Soothie, the pacifier trusted by hospitals to calm newborns, the new heart shape with a curved shield follows the natural curve in baby's face for comfortable fit. It is made of hospital-grade, BPA-free silicone with a symmetrical nipple that respects baby's palate, teeth and gums as they grow. Its one-piece design adheres to the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines.

: The all-new one-piece silicone orthodontic pacifier is designed to calm and soothe baby as well as support natural oral development. Based off the traditional Philips Avent Soothie, the pacifier trusted by hospitals to calm newborns, the new heart shape with a curved shield follows the natural curve in baby's face for comfortable fit. It is made of hospital-grade, BPA-free silicone with a symmetrical nipple that respects baby's palate, teeth and gums as they grow. Its one-piece design adheres to the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines. Philips Avent Soothie snuggle Sloth and Koala : New sloth and koala characters are the latest additions to the Philips Avent Soothie snuggle portfolio. Soft, cuddly and easy to clean, Philips Avent Soothie snuggle helps calm baby by keeping the pacifier in place and serving as a furry companion. The detachable pacifier makes it easy to clean and allows caregivers to easily swap pacifiers as baby grows and develops.

: New sloth and koala characters are the latest additions to the Philips Avent Soothie snuggle portfolio. Soft, cuddly and easy to clean, Philips Avent Soothie snuggle helps calm baby by keeping the pacifier in place and serving as a furry companion. The detachable pacifier makes it easy to clean and allows caregivers to easily swap pacifiers as baby grows and develops. Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced : To meet the demands of new parents balancing busy lifestyles while breastfeeding, new Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced, now includes a full soft silicone flange shield. Inspired by baby's unique combination of suckling and massage, it is equipped with Natural Motion Technology which powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick milk flow. The product comes with a pumping belt to hold the pump and a rechargeable battery, so moms have the freedom to move around while expressing milk. Compact and lightweight, this pump allows for a hands-free experience when used with a pumping bra and the belt. With 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels as well as a memory function that automatically remembers your last settings, the pump offers a completely personalized experience.

: To meet the demands of new parents balancing busy lifestyles while breastfeeding, new Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced, now includes a full soft silicone flange shield. Inspired by baby's unique combination of suckling and massage, it is equipped with Natural Motion Technology which powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick milk flow. The product comes with a pumping belt to hold the pump and a rechargeable battery, so moms have the freedom to move around while expressing milk. Compact and lightweight, this pump allows for a hands-free experience when used with a pumping bra and the belt. With 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels as well as a memory function that automatically remembers your last settings, the pump offers a completely personalized experience. Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle with Natural Response Nipple : Based on over two decades of expertise and research into the physiology of breastfeeding and the way a baby drinks, Philips Avent developed this brand-new solution to support combination feeding. The latest innovation in bottle feeding mimics the breast not only in shape and feel, but also by letting baby control the pace of milk, just like they do when breastfeeding. The unique opening and tip only release milk when baby actively drinks. Therefore, when pausing to swallow and breathe, no milk flows. By releasing milk only when baby actively drinks, this bottle lets babies use their natural feeding rhythm.

"Philips Avent's New Natural baby bottle with Natural Response Nipple is intentionally designed to work with a baby's innate feeding rhythm and allow baby to self-pace every feed," said Dr. Natasha Burgert, Philips Avent partner pediatrician. "Parents can be assured that this upgraded technology will encourage a natural suckling sequence that is similar to breastfeeding in feel and milk flow. This unique system is a game-changer for parents who desire an optimal bottle-feeding experience for their baby, no matter if offering breastmilk or infant formula."

Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle with Natural Response Nipple, Philips Avent Soothie Heart, Philips Avent Soothie snuggle Sloth and Koala, and Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced are available for purchase on Philips.com, with broader retailer availability nationwide coming soon.

For more information, visit Philips.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Download the Philips Baby+ app in the Apple Store or Google Play for breastfeeding support as well as a pumping and feeding tracker.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

SOURCE Philips Avent