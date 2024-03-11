Philips Avent launches new brand positioning in North America, Share the Care, leveraging the Daylight Saving time change to share a powerful message about supporting mothers

Claudia Calori, Head of Global Marketing, Philips Personal Health, says, "Marking the Daylight Saving Time change with this powerful message is a wake-up call for us all, and clearly shows why as a society we need to step in and support moms. Let's start the conversation with the moms around us and ask: could you do with some help today? Importantly, this needs to go beyond immediate family, as we know everyone's support network is individual and unique. If we collectively change our behavior and attitude, we can really make a difference."

To showcase this need for support and spread the message that society needs to give moms more time, Philips Avent showcased this message across locations in New York City (Times Square and The Fifth Avenue Clock), San Francisco (Ferry Building) and Ottawa (Peace Building). These landmarks serve as pivotal locations to highlight the critical need to give parents more time, especially as they lose an additional hour due to Daylight Saving Time.

Marci El-Deiry, Global Business Unit Leader, Philips Mother and Child Care & Women's Health, says, "Moms remain the lifeblood of our society yet they're under increasing pressure to be 'mom' all the time. They need to know it's okay for them to spend time on themselves, and that doing so is good for them and baby. We need to tackle the taboo that needing or asking for help means they aren't doing a good job. That's why it's vital for those around moms to proactively step in, however they can."

Now is the time for society to step in and support moms. And Philips Avent is here to help. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the brand is committed to supporting and encouraging women to take charge of their parenting journey from pre-conception through pregnancy, and post-partum to improve the health and well-being of mother, baby, and family. Philips Avent provides confidence and reassurance to moms through adaptive, intuitive solutions, such as the Philips Avent range of baby bottles and pacifiers and Philips Pregnancy+ app, which help parents – and the teams around them – share the care with confidence and ease, especially during their first few months and years.

Philips Avent partnered with advertising agency LePub Amsterdam to develop and bring the new positioning to life. The agency worked with production partner Wenneker Amsterdam and Director Rune Milton to create a new hero film, product films, an array of social and digital assets and in-store collateral. Additionally, Philips Avent coordinated with Omnicom's Outdoor Media Group to bring these first activations to life.

Milos Obradovic, Chief Creative Officer, LePub Amsterdam, "Share the Care is a campaign that celebrates when loved ones step in for the wellbeing of everyone – baby, mom and the entire family. The campaign challenges the baby-comes-first mentality at the expense of moms' own wellbeing."

Follow and find out more about the #ShareTheCare movement here: https://www.usa.philips.com/c-m-mo/philips-avent-baby-products

About the research

The international research was carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Philips in November 2023 with 12,000 moms with children aged 0-3 in each the following countries: US, France, India, Indonesia, Poland, Turkey, Brazil, Germany (total of 12,000 mom respondents). The research also includes questions asked to 2,000 members of the general population (weighted to be Nationally Representative on the basis of age/gender/region) in each of the same countries as listed above (total of 16,000 general population respondents).

About OnePoll (https://onepoll.com/)

OnePoll is a member of ESOMAR and employs members of the MRS. OnePoll is an MRS Company Partner. All MRS Company Partners and their employees agree to adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and MRS Company Partner Quality Commitment whilst undertaking research. OnePoll US follows the MRS code of conduct to the same level as OnePoll UK and employs members of AAPOR. OnePoll is a member of the British Polling Council.

