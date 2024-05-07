Philips Avent Supports March of Dimes' It Starts With Mom Initiative to Help New Moms Access Resources to Prioritize their Health and Well-being

Philips Avent introduced Share the Care brand positioning in March 2024 , encouraging families, friends and communities to better support moms so they can prioritize their well-being and self-care.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in mother and child care, today announced its sponsorship of the annual It Starts With Mom campaign from March of Dimes, extending nearly two decades of partnership and building on Philips Avent's recent launch of its #ShareTheCare positioning calling on society to step up to better support new moms. The partnership will positively impact local community groups, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) families, and clinics in maternity care deserts across the country. It Starts With Mom is March of Dimes' year-round consumer education platform which provides families with resources before during and after their pregnancy to help give both mom and baby the best possible start.

A recent Philips Avent survey showed 83% of new moms in the US feel that they are the primary caregiver most of the time or all the time. The Philips Avent Share the Care campaign calls on the community around new moms to proactively help support with baby's care, allowing new moms to find more balance to take care of themselves. Through steadfast support and connection to community, moms can be empowered to take time back for themselves knowing a virtuous care cycle keeps their babies' well-being in focus.

Philips Avent Share the Care calls on the community around new moms to proactively help support with baby's care. Post this

"In my medical practice, I'm often flooded with questions about how to manage postpartum and where to seek support. It's clear to me that new moms need just as much attention as a newborn because they too have just been born into this new role," said Dr. Mona Amin, board-certified pediatrician, IBCLC, and Philips Avent partner. "As a mom of two who struggled with the effects of postpartum, I have seen firsthand that baby's development can thrive when mom is happy, healthy, and cared for."

With over 40 years of experience in developing innovative products for mom and baby, Philips Avent is putting mom at the center of its mission and innovating products designed with baby's health in mind.

"Philips Avent understands that new moms need more time for themselves, and we launched Share the Care to encourage families, friends, and communities to better support moms so they can prioritize their well-being," said Brenda Kapner, Marketing Director of Mother and Childcare at Philips. "It Starts With Mom is a key partnership for Philips Avent because it offers families education and information so that they can have the resources they need to help them have a healthy pregnancy journey."

Philips has long been committed to bridging the gap in maternal healthcare through various initiatives with charitable organizations focused on moms and babies, including March of Dimes, Baby2Baby, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the State of Michigan and more.

"There is no single solution to maternal healthcare, so Philips is approaching the issue from various angles to maximize our impact and show up for families around the globe," said Dana Medema, SVP of Philips Personal Health, North America. "Whether it's expanded access to the Philips Avent Pregnancy+ App, delivering access to maternal healthcare to underserved communities in the United States and beyond, or distributing feeding and soothing tools to families, Philips is advancing maternal healthcare by connecting people, technology and data."

For more information, please visit MarchofDimes.org/ItStartsWithMom to learn more about past and upcoming events, free resources, and ways to participate in the It Starts With Mom campaign. Follow and find out more about the #ShareTheCare movement here: https://www.usa.philips.com/c-m-mo/philips-avent-baby-products.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2023 sales of EUR 18.2 billion and employs approximately 69,100 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. To learn more about March of Dimes, please visit marchofdimes.org.

About the research

The international research was carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Philips in November 2023 with 12,000 moms with children aged 0-3 in each the following countries: US, France, India, Indonesia, Poland, Turkey, Brazil, Germany (total of 12,000 mom respondents). The research also includes questions asked to 2,000 members of the general population (weighted to be Nationally Representative on the basis of age/gender/region) in each of the same countries as listed above (total of 16,000 general population respondents).

