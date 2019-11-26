Philips Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Advancing Access to Affordable, High-quality Care through Its Incisive CT Platform

The Incisive CT is a disruptive solution that offers healthcare providers and organizations significant return on investment (ROI) benefits while moving the needle on value-based imaging. It combines premium technologies such as the vMRC tube technology, iDose 4 , metal artifact reduction for large orthopedic implants (O-MAR), and Nano-Panel Elite detector with its integrated service and solution portfolio.

"One of Philips' strongest value propositions is its unprecedented 'Tube for Life' (*Life of the product is defined by Philips as 10 years; Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country; Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details) offer, which covers the X-ray tube for 10 years," said Srikanth Kompalli, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "While competing OEMs offer guarantees up to 18 months, Philips replaces the tube, the costliest component in any CT scanner, at any point in Incisive's lifetime*. In addition to lowering maintenance expenses, from a customer and operational perspective, the platform exhibits longevity and durability, both critical to ensuring uptime and availability for timely patient care."

Furthermore, the Incisive CT incorporates various state-of-the-art technologies, like sensors internal and external to the gantry, to monitor system downtime-causing factors, such as humidity and temperature, proactively. This system, along with its remote services technology, enables the company to solve many issues before they occur. Approximately 31% of the time, these resolutions are carried out without interrupting day-to-day operations. Philips' remote services are particularly important in locations where low part availability and slow service channels may delay system readiness by up to two weeks.

"Philips offers a holistic CT solution for partners globally as Incisive's value proposition revolves around maximizing patient care quality while optimizing total cost of ownership and ROI," noted Kompalli. "Amid stiff competition in this value-driven landscape, the CT platform enhances clinical and operational efficiencies, productivity, and patient safety across a spectrum of applications."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

