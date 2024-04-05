Philips GoPure GP5212 Automotive Air Purifier Removes up to 90% of Airborne Pollen Inside Vehicles

Provides filtration to help address seasonal allergies

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumileds, a leading lighting solutions company, offers the Philips GoPure GP5212 Automotive Air Purifier for those who suffer from seasonal allergies. Powerful, compact, and simple to use, GoPure GP5212 effectively filters out airborne allergens including pollen and mold that can pass through the cabin filters typically found in vehicles. Standard cabin air filters typically trap particulates of 5-100 microns. The Philips GoPure GP5212 can filter particles as small as .015 microns, including allergens, viruses, and bacteria, as well as toxic gases. The advanced filtering of the GoPure GP5212 helps trap pollen, keeping it out of the eyes and airways of vehicle occupants.

"The new Phillips GoPure GP5212 car air purifier meets a growing demand for clean air solutions," noted Aubry Baugh, Lumileds Sr. Manager, Aftermarket Marketing Leader, NA. "As spring rolls around and pollen counts creep higher, drivers with seasonal allergies feel the real impact of pollen. The GoPure GP5212 truly helps users drive more safely and comfortably."

Exceptional Clean Air Delivery Rate

The GP5212's SelectFilter Plus filtration technology removes 90% of airborne pollen, and a standard sedan or SUV can be 50% filtered in just 10 minutes. The GoPure GP5212 quickly removes up to 100 different pollutants and microbes, while neutralizing unpleasant. Its compact design makes it easy to hang from seat backs, slide under seats, or strap to the console armrest.

The Philips GoPure GP5212 provides an exceptional Clean Air Delivery Rate of 16 m3/hour for particulate matter down to 2.5 microns. The advanced filter technology removes harmful NO2/SO2 fumes and toxic gases from road traffic that can come into the cabin through the vehicle's ventilation. The GoPure GP5212 reduces the exposure to dangerous levels of air pollution that can be much higher inside the car than outside.

Philips SelectFilter Plus Technology

The GoPure GP5212 uses Philips SelectFilter Plus 3-stage filtering. The first stage is a pre-filter that captures large particles such as pet hair, dust, and airborne dirt. The second stage is a HESA filter that scrubs out toxic gases and harmful chemicals and removes smoke, odors, and gases. The final stage is a HEPA filter that removes over 99% of airborne allergens, bacteria, and viruses in laboratory testing.

