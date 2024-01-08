Philips Home Access First Residential Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt unveils at CES 2024

The Philips Home Access Smart Lock product line, which became available in the Spring of 2023, will be headlined by the Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt, introducing a paradigm shift in home security, integrating state-of-the-art palm recognition technology to offer unparalleled security and ease of access. Designed to revolutionize how homeowners secure their properties, this cutting-edge innovation is poised to redefine the standards of home protection and convenience.

Unmatched Security with Palm Recognition

At the heart of this revolutionary smart lock is the palm vein reader, a sophisticated technology that automatically detects and recognizes an individual's unique palm vein pattern. This innovative feature allows for swift and effortless unlocking of doors, ensuring that family members of all ages can access their homes effortlessly. Notably, the individuality of palm vein patterns offers unparalleled security as replication becomes an insurmountable challenge.

Grab & Go Technology

The Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt incorporates grab-and-go technology with built-in proximity sensors. As individuals reach towards the indoor knob or lever, the deadbolt's sensors detect their presence and send unlock signals to the deadbolt. This innovative feature eliminates the need to physically manipulate the deadbolt, providing a swift and hassle-free exit from the property.

Smart Home Ready

This Philips smart deadbolt is designed to seamlessly integrate with modern smart home ecosystems, offering compatibility with voice commands through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Users can effortlessly control and monitor their lock status via voice commands or the Philips Home Access app.

Built-in Wi-Fi

Unlike conventional smart locks, the Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt has built-in Wi-Fi capabilities. This eliminates the need for additional Wi-Fi bridges, and streamlines the pairing and setting up of the smart lock with the Philips Home Access app.

"Philips is glad to see the launch of the new residential palm recognition smart deadbolt, redefining the standards of home security and convenience," said Jeroen Koster, the Head of Appliances Program at Philips. "This groundbreaking innovation represents our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower homeowners with unrivaled security and effortless access control. With this technology made accessible to everyone, Philips Home Access introduces a product that matches perfectly with our Philips brand promise: there is always a way to make life better."

Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt will be available for purchase in the first half of 2024 and will retail for $359.99. For more information, please visit www.usa.philips.com/homeaccess.

Idlespace encourages attendees of CES 2024 to experience firsthand the future of Philips home access and convenience at:

- Booth #50529 - Venetian Expo, Level 2

- From 9th to January 12th 2024

About Idlespace

Idlespace is the exclusive authorized importer and distributor of Philips smart door locks in North America based in Ontario, CA. With a robust business model and a commitment to exceptional customer service, we provide comprehensive solutions to our clients while ensuring a seamless experience for end consumers.

About Philips

Philips is a leading technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in consumer products, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in professional healthcare. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

