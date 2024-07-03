Philips Home Access Launches Cutting-Edge Home Security Solutions: 5000 Series Palm Recognition Smart Lock, 3000 Series Wi-Fi Retrofit lock and 7000 Series Video Doorbell

The 5000 series Palm recognition smart door lock and the 3000 Series Wi-Fi Retrofit Lock with Wireless Keypad redefine home security with convenience. They offer multiple access methods, eliminating the need for keys or smartphones. Additionally, the Video Doorbell enhances security with high-definition clarity, dual camera technology, and customizable motion detection.

5000 series Palm Vein Recognition Smart Lock

Designed to revolutionize how homeowners secure their properties, the Palm Vein Recognition smart door lock is poised to redefine the standards of home protection and convenience.

Unmatched Security with Palm Recognition

The palm vein reader swiftly recognizes individuals based on unique palm vein patterns, ensuring effortless access for family members and high security due to replication difficulty.

Grab Go Technology

The Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt automatically unlocks when individuals approach the indoor knob or lever, streamlining exit from the property without physical manipulation.

Easy smart home control

The Philips smart deadbolt integrates with smart home systems, enabling control and monitoring via voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and through the Philips Home Access app.

Built-in Wi-Fi

The Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt has built-in Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for extra bridges and simplifying setup with the Philips Home Access app.

3000 Series Retrofit Lock and Wireless Keypad

The 3000 Series Retrofit Lock with Wireless Keypad provides a budget-friendly yet high-quality smart security solution. It offers multiple access options, eliminating the need for keys or smartphones and delivering unmatched convenience.

High Compatibility

Compatible with most standard deadbolts and enables sharing access with family members and guests.

Built-in Wi-Fi and Voice Command Integration

Users can remotely monitor and control the lock via the Philips Home Access app while it's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Auto-unlock function

Arrive home with your smartphone and unlock the door with a simple knock.

Door Position and Vibration Sensing

Confirms whether your door is securely closed and Detects tampering and sends alerts to the Philips Home Access App.

Wireless Keypad

The Wireless Keypad enhances the convenience of the Philips Home Access Retrofit Lock by allowing unlocking via fingerprints and PIN codes, as well as one-touch locking.

Stores up to 50 fingerprints and 100 PIN codes for convenient access.

Integrated with the Philips Home Access App, providing real-time entry notifications.

Biometric fingerprint identification ensures accurate recognition, with locally encrypted credentials.

Quick and easy installation requires only a screwdriver.

7000 Series Video Doorbell

This innovative Video Doorbell elevates your home security featuring 2K HD clarity with HDR, dual cam technology, and motion detection with zone control.

Low- Angle Camera and Ultra-Wide Viewing Angle

The Low-Angle Camera Eliminates traditional blind spots, providing a complete view of your doorstep for enhanced security and a broader perspective. The Ultra-Wide Viewing Angle Captures every detail from head to toe, whether it's a visitor's face or a package at your doorstep, with unmatched clarity and coverage.

High-Precision Sensors and AI Human Detection

Enable accurate tracking of individuals near your doorway, providing instant notifications.

Customizable Motion Alerts

Reduce unnecessary notifications and tailor your security experience.

Package Arrival Alerts and Remote Communication

Get instant package arrival alerts and communicate with delivery drivers remotely via the Philips Home Access app.

The Palm Vein Recognition 5000 series and the Retrofit lock 3000 Series smart door locks are now available for purchase in the U.S. at Amazon. The 7000 Series Video Doorbell will be available on the 2nd of July.

Customers can purchase the 5000 series for $359.99 and the 3000 series as a bundle for $259.99 or individually (3000 Series Retrofit Lock for $219.99, Wireless Keypad for $69.99). The 7000 Series will retail at $229.99.

