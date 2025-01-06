Philips Home Access Smart Door Locks Named CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree; Unveils New Matter-Compatible and Video Palm Recognition Smart Locks at CES 2025

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Idlespace Technology, under a brand licensing agreement in North America, proudly announces its recognition as a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree for the groundbreaking 5000 Series Palm Recognition Smart Lock. This award highlights Philips' dedication to combining advanced engineering, user-centric design, and innovative security solutions.

At CES 2025, Philips Home Access is set to unveil two new standout products, reinforcing its leadership in smart home security:

CES 2025 Invitation of Philips Home Access US

The 4000 Series Matter-Compatible Smart Deadbolt, designed for seamless integration into the world's leading smart home ecosystems. The enhanced 5000 Series Video Palm Recognition Smart Lock, featuring biometric security combined with real-time video capabilities for unmatched convenience and safety.

A Closer Look at Philips' Innovative Smart Locks:

1. 5000 Series Video Palm Recognition Smart Lock

Building on the success of the award-winning 5000 Series, this enhanced version introduces video capabilities to its industry-leading biometric technology:

Palm Vein Recognition for Unmatched Security: Utilizes biometric palm vein patterns, ensuring highly secure and nearly impossible-to-replicate access.

Built-In Video Monitoring: Adds HD video functionality, allowing homeowners to monitor and verify who is at their door.

Wi-Fi Integration: No need for additional hubs; setup and control are streamlined through the Philips Home Access app.

Smart Home Compatibility: Works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control and remote management.

2. 4000 Series Matter-Compatible Smart Deadbolt

As Philips' first Matter-powered product, the 4000 Series Smart Deadbolt represents the brand's commitment to interoperable and future-ready smart home solutions:

Matter-over-Thread Compatibility: Ensures fast, reliable, and energy-efficient connectivity with major smart home ecosystems like Apple HomeKit, Google Nest, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.

Effortless Setup: Quick installation and intuitive pairing eliminate the need for complex configurations.

Cross-Platform Voice Control: Hands-free locking and unlocking via Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant make it easy and convenient for users.

Customizable Smart Automations: Works with other Matter-enabled devices to create a personalized and efficient smart home experience.

Availability and Pricing

The 4000 Series Matter-Compatible Smart Deadbolt and the enhanced 5000 Series Video Palm Recognition Smart Lock will be available in the second half of 2025. Pricing details will be announced closer to the launch date. For more information, visit www.usa.philips.com/homeaccess.

Experience Philips at CES 2025

Attendees are invited to explore Philips' latest innovations at:

Booth #52055, Venetian Expo, Level 2

January 7–10, 2025

Visit the booth to experience live demonstrations of these groundbreaking smart locks and learn more about how Philips is shaping the future of home security.

About Idlespace Technology

Based in Ontario, CA, Idlespace Technology is the exclusive importer and distributor of Shenzhen Conex Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. in North America, the brand license partners of Koninklijke Philips N.V., Idlespace offers innovative smart home solutions backed by exceptional customer service and seamless consumer experiences.

About Philips

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Philips is a global leader in technology and innovation, committed to improving lives through meaningful solutions. Philips specializes in consumer products, healthcare, and smart home security. For more information, visit www.philips.com/newscenter

