Philips Hue extends Outdoor range to give you more ways to bring your home to life with light

"Your home is not only the space within your four walls but includes your outdoor areas, too. We saw tremendous enthusiasm for our initial Philips Hue Outdoor range, and we're now giving consumers even more ways to bring their front and backyards to life with light," said Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader, Home Systems and Luminaires at Signify. "We're happy to expand our Hue Outdoor range, so our users can set the right light for each moment of the day. Most importantly, we're helping them feel safe and secure at home with powerful lighting options, while allowing them to personalize their outdoor ambiance."

A warm welcome everyday with the Philips Hue Outdoor sensor

Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive in the dark. The new weather-resistant Hue Outdoor sensor, which is wireless, battery-powered and easy to mount and set up, can welcome you home with light as you approach. Via the Philips Hue app, you can choose which lights – inside or out – go on when someone passes by the sensor, and make it look like someone is always at home.

Place the Hue Outdoor sensor on a flat wall around your garage, around your door or where it matters most in your yard. It has a detection range of 12 meters (39 feet) and an integrated dusk-to-dawn sensor, ensuring that your lights will only turn on when it is dark outside. The sensor (USD 49.95) will be available for purchase in the US in February 2019.

The perfect light for any occasion

Your outdoor spaces are an extension of your home, and you now have more choice than ever before to paint your front and backyard with 16 million colors or bright white light. Whether it's welcoming a guest at your front door, or enjoying a BBQ on the patio or a party in the backyard, you can add a touch of light and ambiance to every get-together with the new Philips Hue Outdoor fixtures. Get the perfect lighting to enjoy these special moments to the fullest.

The newest wall-mounted fixtures, available in the US in February 2019, include:

The Philips Hue Welcome Flood Light (USD 109.99) , offering one shade of bright white light

, offering one shade of bright white light The Philips Hue Discover Flood Light (USD 139.99) , with White and Color Ambiance light

, with White and Color Ambiance light The Philips Hue Econic family (USD 129.99)

