Philips named Best Overall MedTech Company and recognized for Best Sleep Monitoring Solution with Philips SmartSleep by MedTech Breakthrough Awards

As health systems move towards value-based care, Philips has been working closely with them to develop solutions in diagnostic imaging, image guided therapy, and oncology, among other areas, to help improve the patient and staff experience. In addition, to SmartSleep, Philips has been developed meaningful clinical innovations, such as Philips Azurion, Philips Intellispace Enterprise Edition, and Philips Elition to improve workflows and help improve patient outcomes.

"At Philips, we're are working closely with our partners to create connected solutions that can achieve seamless care, helping them to provide the quality patient care their communities expect, while delivering on our goal of improving the lives of three billion people a year by 2025," said Vitor Rocha, CEO of Philips North America. "Being honored by our industry peers with the MedTech Breakthrough Awards for Best Overall MedTech Company and Philips SmartSleep validates our strategy and confirms that our digital health solutions are being recognized by those who understand what is needed in order to move the healthcare industry forward."

Philips SmartSleep: Best Sleep Monitoring Solution of 2018

Philips SmartSleep is the world's only wearable solution that is clinically-proven to improve deep sleep quality for people who do not get enough sleep due to lifestyle. SmartSleep is the latest addition to Philips' growing portfolio of smart digital platforms and intelligent solutions that connect people, technology and data to give consumers data-driven insights into their health and access to professional expertise and advice.

MedTech Breakthrough recognizes companies, products and people developing innovative solutions for today's health, fitness and medical technology industries. The awards for Best Overall MedTech Company and Best Sleep Monitoring Solution reaffirm Philips' leading role in developing digital health technologies that move the needle on solving today's global population health challenges.

Learn more at Philips.com/SmartSleep.

For further information, please contact:

Silvie Casanova

Philips North America

Tel.: 781-879-0692

E-mail: silvie.casanova@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 74,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/newscenter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philips-named-best-overall-medtech-company-and-recognized-for-best-sleep-monitoring-solution-with-philips-smartsleep-by-medtech-breakthrough-awards-300669326.html

SOURCE Royal Philips

Related Links

http://www.philips.com

