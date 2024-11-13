Philips Norelco and actor Adam Scott pay tribute to "The King of Beards" this holiday

The video features Scott – the self-proclaimed holiday season's No. 1 Facial Hair Ambassador – paying tribute to one of the world's most iconic figures, Santa Claus, and his beloved beard. Scott then turns his attention to the viewer and hoists Philips Norelco Shaver S9000 Prestige as the emblem of a brand that is "there for our faces," whether or not they have Santa-level beards.

"The holidays make for some of the best times of the year in my household, which means I also want to feel like the best version of myself, and this starts with my facial hair," said Scott. "It can really vary year to year — and while my kids will make fun of me no matter what I do facial hair-wise, I'll count on Philips Norelco to craft this year's look and the memories that come with it."

The latest ad follows the partnership launch in April, as Philips Norelco and Scott continue empowering audiences everywhere to reflect on their personal growth and self-expression, starting with how they shape their facial hair. It builds on the brand's mission to help individuals develop smart habits with a portfolio of shavers and groomers that are trustworthy, easy to use and engineered to last – so anyone can feel confident, no matter the desired look.

"We are thrilled to be continuing this collaboration with Adam through another hilarious, yet relatable piece of content," said Rafael Viestel da Silva, Philips Grooming and Beauty Marketing Director. "Philips Norelco is proud to help people look and feel their best during this special time of gathering. We strive to create a collection of grooming solutions that can do it all, so that way when you gift a Philips Norelco product, it's truly a gift that can keep on giving for years to come."

Shoppers will also be able to see Scott's picks from Philips Norelco at select retailers this holiday season. To learn more about the collaboration and the products that Adam Scott trusts for his grooming routine, such as Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, visit Philips.com/RoomForGrowth. View other campaign video content on YouTube, such as Father's Day or Back to College, and follow along on social media at @PhilipsNorelco.

