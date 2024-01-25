Philips Norelco Steps Into Gender-Inclusive Grooming with OneBlade Intimate

Philips Norelco OneBlade Intimate is the result of years of feedback from both men and women about their grooming needs as well as their experience using existing Philips Norelco OneBlade products, which have sold over 100 million units to date, the first of which launched in 2016. The innovation demonstrates the brand's commitment to inclusivity and response to the growing desire for gender-inclusive grooming products that deliver efficacy and comfort affordably.

"We are seeing a shift in personal care that is pushing the boundaries on outdated gender norms, and in turn, gender neutrality is becoming more prevalent within the grooming space," said Dana Medema, Senior Vice President, Personal Health. "We are proud to expand our portfolio with an innovation that addresses the grooming needs of everyone, regardless of who is holding the tool."

User feedback shows that the most common concerns around below-the-belt grooming are comfort and protection against nicks and irritation. This tool uniquely addresses those concerns thanks to the new SkinProtect Blade, which provides an extra layer of protection for sensitive pubic and armpit skin with its rounded edges and bridged skin protector. Philips Norelco OneBlade Intimate also features an attachable 3mm bi-directional body comb and dual-sided blades to easily trim any length of hair in any direction based on personal preference, no matter what look the user is trying to achieve.

Additional product features that ensure optimal ease of use include the quick cutter that efficiently cuts hair at a speed of 100x per second, wet or dry. The handle is also slimmer than other OneBlade models for greater mobility, allowing the tool to smoothly fit in every curve and reach difficult areas.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Intimate is currently available for sale on Philips.com and Amazon. It will soon also be available at CVS, Target, Walgreens and other major retailers. The suggested retail price is $29.99.

